Phillies fans can register online for the chance to buy playoff tickets

It’s almost time for another Red October at Citizens Bank Park and the Phillies are prepared. They are giving fans the opportunity to purchase potential 2024 playoff tickets as the Phillies get ready to play in the postseason.

Entering Tuesday’s games, the Phillies’ magic number to clinch the NL East was five as they seek to secure the top overall seed in the playoffs.

The wild-card series are set to start Oct. 1, the Division Series are planned for Oct. 5-12, the League Championship Series will take place Oct. 13-22, and the World Series is set to begin Oct. 25.

Fans can register on phillies.com/postseason to be eligible to purchase postseason tickets. Entries will be randomly selected and winners will be notified through email to purchase available postseason tickets for home games.

“The atmosphere at the ballpark this season has been electric, thanks to the best fans in baseball,” said John Weber, the Phillies’ senior vice president of ticket operations and projects. “We’re thrilled about the possibility of another Red October in Philadelphia. We encourage fans to sign up at phillies.com/postseason for a chance to purchase tickets to a postseason game at Citizens Bank Park. Given that our season-ticket base has doubled to 20,000 in the past two years, ticket availability will be extremely limited through this opportunity.”

Ticket registration for all potential playoff rounds will end Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information on the rules and terms and conditions visit the Phillies’ website at phillies.com/postseasonticketopportunity.