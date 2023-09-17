Phillies promote four pitchers, including Orion Kerkering, to triple-A Lehigh Valley

ST. LOUIS — The Phillies promoted relievers Orion Kerkering and McKinley Moore and starters Mick Abel and David Parkinson to triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday afternoon, according to a source. The move will allow each pitcher to extend his season by a week, since the double-A season ended on Sunday and Lehigh Valley’s season ends on Sept. 24.

Kerkering, 22, is coming off of an impressive year in which the right-hander has seen his velocity increase a few ticks. Kerkering has jumped four minor league levels this season. He started his year at low-A Clearwater, was sent to high-A Jersey Shore, then to double-A Reading, and now, will finish his season in triple A.

He has pitched to a 1.54 ERA through those first three levels, with 78 strikeouts and 12 walks. The idea behind promoting Kerkering to Lehigh Valley is twofold. The Phillies would like him to get used to the big league ball, which is used in triple A, and is harder and has tighter seams. They would also like him to see higher-quality hitters.

» READ MORE: Meet Orion Kerkering, a ‘warrior’ with an elite slider who could help the Phillies’ bullpen soon

Advertisement

But beyond that, the Phillies want to keep Kerkering’s arm fresh in case they need him down the stretch or in the playoffs. Of the four prospects promoted to triple A on Sunday, he is the closest to a big league call-up. While it is unlikely that Kerkering will make his major league debut this season, it’s not impossible. Injuries happen. But he would have to be added to the 40-man roster if they do decide to go that route.

Abel, 22, won’t be added to the big league roster this year, but the right-hander has pitched well enough that the Phillies feel he’s ready for the next level. He has a 4.14 ERA over 22 starts in 108⅔ innings for Reading this season. He’s coming off a strong September, allowing just one earned run and five walks in his last 11 innings.

The 25-year-old Moore made his big league debut in April. The right-hander has struggled with injuries this season but was activated off the injured list on Sept. 5. He’s already on the 40-man roster and has pitched to a 1.40 ERA over 19⅓ innings across three minor league levels this season.

Parkinson, a 27-year-old left-hander, has pitched to a 3.80 ERA across 130⅓ innings between Reading and Lehigh Valley this season.