Get a free Schwarbomb towel and see Cole Hamels retire during the Phillies 2024 promotions and giveaways

What’s better than seeing Kyle Schwarber hitting a leadoff “Schwarbomb?” Getting some free merch to go with it.

Every year, the Phillies give out free clothing, figurines, and merchandise before select games to allow fans to take home some keepsakes from their favorite team. These are exclusive freebies that you can only get at specific games, and tickets to these giveaway nights sell out fast. There are also games considered “promotional” games where there may not be giveaways but instead a celebration of the Phillies community like Wall of Fame Night, Goya Latino Family Celebration, and the official retirement night of Phillies legend and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels.

As always, there will be Kids Run The Bases and Seniors Run The Bases for the under-14 and over-55 crowds, respectively. Plus, two chances to see fireworks shows over Citizens Bank Park.

Here are all the promotions and giveaways at Phillies games this 2024 season. (Note: More promotions and giveaways will be announced closer to the start of the season.)

Phillies Dollar Dog Nights

The Phillies haven’t announced Dollar Dog Night dates yet. Until then, we’ll have to imagine all the Dollar Dog Night food fights that will be possible this year. Check back for updates.

Phillies clothing & gear

Phillies Scarf (All fans): Thursday, March 28 vs. Atlanta Braves at 3:05 p.m. McDonald’s Opening Night T-Shirt (Fans 15 and over): Saturday, March 30 vs. Atlanta Braves at 4:05 p.m. Sleeveless Hoodie (Fans 14 and under): Sunday, April 14 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:35 p.m. Phanatic Mittens (Fans 14 and under): Sunday, April 21 vs. Chicago White Sox at 1:35 p.m. Ladies Bucket Hat (Fans 15 and over): Sunday, May 5 vs. San Francisco Giants at 7:10 p.m. Men’s Hat (Fans 15 and over): Sunday, June 23 vs. Arizona D-backs at 1:35 p.m. Sustainable Phillies Cap (All fans): Friday, July 12 vs. Oakland Athletics at 6:40 p.m. “Schwarbomb” Beach Towel (Fans 14 and under): Sunday, July 28 vs. Cleveland Guardians at 1:35 p.m.

Phillies figurines & giveaways

Bryson Stott Bobble Figurine (All fans): Friday, May 17 vs. Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. Phanatic Children’s Book (Fans 14 and under): Sunday, May 19 vs. Washington Nationals at 1:35 p.m. 2009 National League Champions Replica Ring (Fans 15 and over): Friday, June 21 vs. Arizona D-backs at 6:40 p.m. Phillies Bullpen Cart (Fans 14 and under): Thursday, July 11 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at 6:05 p.m. Trea Turner Bobble Figurine (All fans): Friday, July 26 vs. Cleveland Guardians at 6:40 p.m.

Phillies promotions