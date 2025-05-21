Phillies are pleased with pitching prospect Andrew Painter’s progression in triple A

DENVER — The Phillies have been pleased with how Andrew Painter’s body has been responding as he continues his progression toward his eventual big league debut.

Painter’s fourth start for triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday evening was on one fewer day of rest. His first three starts were every seven days, but Wednesday’s appearance came on the sixth day.

“I would think for the time being [we] stay on the sixth day,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said.

Painter threw 71 pitches on Wednesday, completing four innings. Painter came back out for the first batter in the fifth, but a poor route to a hit down the right field line from outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. resulted in a leadoff triple.

Painter was lifted for Seth Johnson after that. Including the triple, Painter gave up three hits and also struck out seven. He retired the first eight batters he faced until issuing the only walk of his outing in the third inning. Painter allowed one earned run.

Stott not strictly a platoon

With how well Edmundo Sosa has been hitting — .386 entering Wednesday’s game — Bryson Stott has often found himself on the bench against left-handed starters. That included Wednesday, when Stott was out of the starting lineup against Rockies’ Carson Palmquist with Sosa starting at second.

Sosa’s production has somewhat forced his hand, but Thomson still wants to find a way to get Stott opportunities against lefties, too.

“I think maybe one of the days in [Sacramento], I give [Alec] Bohm a day off, or something like that,” Thomson said. “So Stott plays, Sosa plays.”

Extra bases

Aaron Nola (right ankle sprain) “increased his activity” Wednesday with long toss, but is still not throwing off a mound yet. The Phillies are still planning for him to get on a mound during the trip to Sacramento. … Former Phillie Jean Segura announced his retirement on Wednesday through a statement from his agency CAA on Instagram. … Ranger Suárez (2-0, 5.09 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale of Germán Márquez (1-6, 8.78)