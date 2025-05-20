Edmundo Sosa not in the lineup Tuesday after his four-hit night in series opener: ‘It’s tough fitting him in’

DENVER — Prior to Edmundo Sosa’s four-hit night against the Colorado Rockies on Monday, the NBC Sports Philadelphia cameras caught a practiced handshake between the Phillies infielder and manager Rob Thomson.

The pair have been doing the handshake — which involves multiple synchronized movements — for the past few weeks, according to Thomson. He has handshakes with other players, but none quite as involved as the one with Sosa.

“That’s the best one,” Thomson said.

After the television cameras caught the handshake, Sosa scored two runs in the Phillies’ 9-3 victory.

Sosa typically only starts against left-handed pitchers and often exits later in the game if a right-handed reliever takes over. But after the Phillies took the lead in the eighth inning on Monday, Thomson opted not to pinch-hit Bryson Stott, allowing Sosa an opportunity against right-hander Seth Halvorsen.

It paid off, as Sosa singled and came around to score on a double from Trea Turner. He later bashed his first homer of the season to left field in the ninth, this time off a lefty.

Sosa was out of the starting lineup on Tuesday against Rockies’ right-handed starter Antonio Senzatela. He’s hitting .386 this season, but it’s difficult to find spots for him against righties with the rest of the lineup also heating up.

“It is hard,” Thomson said. “Because he had [the opportunity] last year when Trea went down. He played great, played like an All-Star. So it’s tough. But you got your leadoff hitter getting on base and swinging the bat. Got a shortstop that’s swinging the bat, third baseman’s now coming around, so it’s tough fitting him in.”

Near cycle

Turner’s three career cycles are tied for most in MLB history, but during Monday’s series opener against the Rockies, he came close to moving into sole possession of first place.

Turner notched a single, triple, and double on Monday, finishing just a home run shy of his fourth cycle. During the Phillies’ three-run ninth inning — in which Kyle Schwarber reached a milestone of his own with his 300th homer — Turner was in the on-deck circle when Brandon Marsh hit a grounder for the third out.

“I was telling everybody to get me up there,” Turner joked. “I think I put a bit too much pressure on Marshy. … But it was good. It was a good inning for us.”

All three of Turner’s cycles came when he was a member of the Washington Nationals, and oddly enough, two were against the Rockies. His first, in 2017, was at Coors Field.

The last Phillies player to hit for the cycle was Weston Wilson on Aug. 15, 2024. Including Turner, six players in MLB history have hit three cycles. The only other active player with three is the Brewers’ Christian Yelich.

Nola still taking it slow

Aaron Nola hasn’t thrown off a mound since he was placed on the injured list with a right ankle sprain on May 16.

He has continued to play catch to keep his arm active, but is holding off on a bullpen session until his ankle discomfort goes away.

“When he puts a shoe on, the shoe kind of pinches his ankle,” Thomson said. “But it’s getting better.”

The Phillies are hoping Nola will be ready for a bullpen session at some point during their trip to Sacramento, Calif. this week.

Extra bases

Otto Kemp’s 11th home run of the season helped triple-A Lehigh Valley to a 5-4 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday. Kemp, a utility infielder, leads the International League in homers. … Taijuan Walker (1-3, 2.62 ERA) is set to return to the Phillies’ rotation on Wednesday after spending the last two weeks in the bullpen. He is scheduled to start against Rockies left-hander Carson Palmquist (0-1, 11.25).