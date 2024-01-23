Phillies prospect update: OF Tjayy Walton works to lift the ball; Devin Saltiban learns to play shortstop

For this week’s prospect update, we’ll focus on two players in the 2023 draft who were selected out of high school. Devin Saltiban, an 18-year-old shortstop from Hilo, Hawaii, was taken by the Phillies in the third round (98th overall pick) and Tjayy Walton, an 18-year-old outfielder from Emporia, Va., was taken in the fourth round (130th overall).

The Phillies believe both players have high upside, but Saltiban, in particular, comes with a bit of a risk. He took an atypical path to professional baseball. He didn’t play in the showcase circuit, and in Hawaii, finding the highest caliber of high school pitching was difficult.

Nevertheless, the Phillies are bullish on his future.

» READ MORE: Phillies prospect update: Power-hitting catcher Eduardo Tait and slick-fielding shortstop Bryan Rincon

Advertisement

“There’s risk in all of these players, right?” said assistant general manager, player development Preston Mattingly. “But we think from a swing standpoint, from an IQ standpoint, from a mechanical standpoint, every part of his game, really — he’s good at all those areas. So, we’re not as worried about him not playing against high level competition, because we value the skill set that he currently has. We think this is a guy who has five-tool potential.”

Both players are in the Phillies’ high performance camp, and in the mix to start at single-A Clearwater this season. Here’s a look at what Walton and Saltiban are working on, and why Mattingly expects big things from them this year.

Tjayy Walton

The first thing that sticks out about Walton is his height. He has a football player build, standing at 6-3, 225 pounds. But perhaps more impressive than his sheer athleticism is how hard he hits the ball. Last year, Baseball America reported that Walton recorded the fourth highest exit velocity on Day 2 of the MLB draft combine. His hardest hit that day clocked in at 111.4 mph.

In 2024, Walton has continued to hit the ever-living-daylight out of the ball, but with a different focus. When he made his debut in the Florida Coast League, he put up eye-popping numbers — .385/.529/.692 through a small sample of just five games — but struggled with barrel accuracy. His hands would beat his barrel out front, and so he’d hit the ball on the ground more than he should.

Since last year, Walton has been working with director, hitting development Luke Murton to address that. Murton said Walton has a good approach and swing, but needed a “small swing adjustment” to help him get the barrel on the ball consistently.

“Tjayy hits the ball very, very hard,” Murton said. “He’s got a good idea of what he wants to hit at the plate. To this point, he’s not hit a ton of balls in the air, which is completely fine, from our perspective. We’re not telling him we need him to hit more balls in the air. All we’re working on doing is getting his barrel behind the baseball. And if he successfully gets his barrel behind the baseball, then he’ll naturally get more balls in the air without having to try to do that.

“There are some specific drills that we’ve done — and are planning to do — that help with that. There are different ways to do it, different types of toss we could do in the cage… We haven’t started this process yet, but we are going to start giving him bigger 12-6 breaking balls, that will help him get his barrel on plane a touch sooner.”

» READ MORE: Phillies prospects update: Pitcher Jean Cabrera and switch-hitting catcher Kehden Hettiger

Walton, who was ranked No. 19 on MLB.com’s 2023 top 30 Phillies prospect list, worked diligently on the drills Murton gave him all offseason. He is an above-average runner and a good defender. Mattingly said he will work at all three outfield positions this season, so they can keep all options available.

“He’s big,” Murton said. “He’s strong. He hits the ball hard, and, for the most part, he swings at the right pitches. So, I see a guy who is going to get on base with walks, and he’s gonna drive the baseball. And, I think ultimately, when he learns to get behind the ball a little bit more, he’s going to hit a lot of home runs.

“I’m really excited about him. I’m really excited we got him. Obviously, we’ll see what happens, but I think he’s done a great job and I’m expecting a big year out of him.”

Devin Saltiban

A few hours after he was drafted by the Phillies in July of 2023, Salitban received a call from an unknown number. He picked up the phone and quickly recognized the voice on the other line.

“It was Shane Victorino,” Saltiban said. “He told me he was super excited for me, that the fans were awesome and that I’m joining a good organization. He said to keep working hard and stay humble.”

It is easy to draw comparisons between Saltiban — who played outfield throughout high school — and Victorino, but for now, the Phillies do not expect him to be another Flyin’ Hawaiian. At least, not in center field.

Instead, they envision him playing shortstop. They like his actions at that position and think he has good hands. It will be a big transition from the outfield, but Saltiban is putting in extra work to make sure he’s ready for 2024 and beyond.

» READ MORE: Meet the young executive trying to make the Phillies into an analytics leader

Since last year, he’s been working with minor league infield coordinator Adam Everett, minor league field coordinator Kevin Bradshaw and Florida Complex coordinator Keith Werman on a daily basis.

“They started from the basics,” Mattingly said. “Just learning to read hops. Where to be on the cutoff. On this slow roller you go to first, on this one you turn two. Basically everything that goes into playing that position. We’re trying to get him up to speed quickly.”

Beyond that, Saltiban has been doing drills on his own in his apartment after high performance camp. He likes to watch YouTube videos of his favorite infielders — often Padres third baseman Manny Machado and Phillies shortstop Trea Turner — and emulate what they’re doing with a tennis ball.

“I’ll simulate what they’re doing,” Salitban said. “I’ll just throw the tennis ball against the wall and I’ll try to do what I see in the video. I try to toss it 10 times in a row and catch it perfectly. If I do it 10 times perfectly, I’m satisfied. If I don’t, I’ll start over.”

The work is starting to pay off. Saltiban said he feels like he’s creating muscle memory at the position. The footwork is coming to him more naturally. He’s able to better read different hops. It’ll take time, but he and Mattingly are confident he’ll get there.

The other emphasis for Saltiban is in facing high-caliber pitching. In 10 Florida Coast League games, he hit .333/.391/.452. As was the case with Walton, it was a small, but impressive, sample size. The Phillies are trying to get him up to speed by having him use the Trajekt pitching machine as much as possible.

“He’s naturally got a very good swing,” Murton said. “So we’re just having him spend time on getting up to game speed.”

» READ MORE: The Phillies run counter to baseball’s new normal. And it remains key to their success in 2024.

Added Mattingly: “He has a high-level swing, and as a pretty high-level understanding for the game and what he needs to do to get better. I think he has real tools that’ll play in the minor leagues and eventually in the major leagues.”

Saltiban is ranked at No. 18 on MLB.com’s 2023 Top 30 Phillies prospect list, and No. 20 on Fangraphs’ Top 26 Phillies prospect list.