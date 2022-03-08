The Phillies announced Tuesday that they’ve added four former players to their radio broadcast team. Michael Bourn, Chad Durbin, Erik Kratz and Kevin Stocker will rotate home games with current play-by-play announcer Scott Franzke in 2022. Phillies color analyst Larry Anderson will continue to work most home games, while Gregg Murphy will host pre- and postgame shows at home and on the road.

Bourn, a two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner, played the first two years of his 11-year MLB career with the Phillies, before heading to Houston (2008-11), Atlanta (2011-12; 2015), Cleveland (2013-15), Arizona (2016) and Baltimore (2016).

Durbin, a right-handed pitcher, was a member of the Phillies’ 2008 World Series championship team. He played four seasons in Philadelphia (2008-2010 and 2013). Kratz, a former catcher, played for the Phillies from 2011-2013 and again in 2015.

Stocker, a member of the 1993 NL championship, is returning to the Phillies radio broadcast after working a few road games in 2018, and a few more games from 2016-17. A second-round pick by the Phillies in 1991, he started his career in Philadelphia in 1993, playing a total of five seasons for the club.