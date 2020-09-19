Alec Bohm was held out of Saturday night’s lineup because of a stomach ache. ... The Phillies do not know who will start Sunday’s series finale. It could be a bullpen game or they could add someone from Allentown such as left-hander Cole Irvin. ... J.T. Realmuto remains on track to return Monday, but Girardi said he would have a better idea on Sunday. .... Jake Arrieta (strained hamstring) and Spencer Howard (shoulder stiffness) played catch before Saturday’s game and are still candidates to return either in the regular season or postseason.