Rafael Marchán showing more power since his promotion to the Phillies

Rafael Marchán has been viewed more as a contact hitter than a power hitter in his career, but since his call-up on June 11, he’s been showing more pop. The backup catcher, who has been helping to fill in for J.T. Realmuto as he rehabs his right knee, has hit a total of eight home runs in 416 minor league games. He has a .343 slugging percentage over that time.

But through 16 games with the Phillies, Marchán has hit three home runs with a .549 slugging percentage and an .894 OPS. He’s hitting the ball harder, more consistently (at a rate of 31.8%, compared to 19% the last time he was in the big leagues, in 2021).

Advertisement

There are a few factors at play. Marchán is getting more big league at-bats than he ever has, in Realmuto’s absence. That has undoubtedly helped him. But he’s also made a few small changes that have made a big impact.

Marchán said that one change he has made is how he grips the bat.

“I moved my hands a little bit more down, and I just feel like I can handle the bat pretty well,” he said. “Last year I had my bat a little bit more flat, and now I have my bat more down in front of me.

“I feel like I’m in a better spot to do damage and drive the ball the way that I want.”

He has also been doing some different drills in the batting cage that have helped him. Marchán is a switch-hitter, and has benefited from doing top-hand drills, particularly with his non-dominant hand. It’s helped him stay above the ball more.

“I feel like it’s a normal thing for guys that are switch-hitters: When they hit lefty, sometimes they have issues with the top being their non-dominant hand,” said assistant hitting coach Rafael Peña. “So sometimes focusing on your top hand helps you stay on plane better.

» READ MORE: South Jersey’s Tyler Phillips had quite a day in his first start, a win for the Phillies against the A’s

“To be honest, the reps in the cage have helped him. Let’s hit a low line drive the other way, when you’re a righty, stand a little taller, let’s do some long flips, stuff like that. It’s just more of those little things.”

Marchán and Peña work closely together. Peña, a native of the Dominican Republic, speaks Spanish fluently. Marchán, who is from Venezuela, said that having a coach who can explain the intricacies of hitting in his native language has made a difference for him.

“It’s way easier to talk to him in Spanish about what I need to feel, so we talk a lot,” Marchán said. “He helps me a lot with mindset, too. Trust yourself, trust your swing. Let the ball travel. Trust your hands, you have good hands and a good swing, so drive it.”

Added Peña: “He’s cleaning his mechanics, while also learning how they’re attacking him a little bit more. All of that stuff blends into maybe running into some more balls, because you know that they might be throwing in, and you kind of get it out front. Stuff like that.”

Walker update

Taijuan Walker (right index finger inflammation) threw a bullpen session on Saturday. He was initially supposed to face live hitters but did not because he felt fatigued from the weighted ball exercises he has been doing for the past few weeks. He said that fatigue is normal and part of the process.

Walker has been throwing his splitter and has been encouraged by the progress on that pitch.

“Really good,” he said of the pitch. “Movement [is different], for sure. The velocity is not really important, it’s just like the action on it and how late it is, where the location is in the strike zone. The heat maps from last year to this year, it’s been more middle, and last year it was more of a backwards L. I’m trying to get more arm-side run. The depth of it is more the same, but the arm-side run and the location is different.”

Walker will throw another bullpen session during the All-Star break and is expected to face hitters when he rejoins the team.

Extra bases

Aaron Nola will pitch on Friday in Pittsburgh. Manager Rob Thomson was unsure of how the Phillies’ rotation would line up after that, but it is likely that Cristopher Sánchez and Tyler Phillips will pitch in Pittsburgh, too. Ranger Suárez and Zack Wheeler are expected to pitch in Minnesota so they can get some extra rest. Wheeler and Suárez, who are both experiencing some back tightness, are expected to throw during the All-Star break. Spencer Turnbull (strain in the back of his right shoulder) is playing catch in Clearwater, Fla.