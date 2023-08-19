Phillies place Ranger Suárez on injured list with hamstring strain; Andrew Bellatti recalled

WASHINGTON — Ranger Suárez’s hamstring strain will sideline him for more than one start.

The Phillies placed Suárez on the 15-day injured list Saturday and recalled reliever Andrew Bellatti from triple-A Lehigh Valley. The move, which is retroactive to Wednesday, comes one day after Suárez was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday night in the Little League Classic in Williamsport.

With Suárez out for at least two weeks, the Phillies are expected to scale back their rotation to five starters: Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker, Michael Lorenzen, and Cristopher Sánchez. They had been using six starters for the past two weeks, ever since acquiring Lorenzen at the trade deadline, in part because of a recent long stretch of games without a day off.

Suárez has a 3.88 ERA in 17 starts after missing the first six weeks of the season with an elbow strain.

The Phillies remain unsure of how Suárez was injured. He began to feel soreness in his hamstring after shagging fly balls before a game this week in Toronto. He underwent additional testing Saturday.

”It’s just stiff and sore,” manager Rob Thomson said Friday. “I don’t think it’s all that bad.”

The earliest Suárez would be eligible to return from the injured list is Sept. 1, the opener of a three-game series in Milwaukee.

This story will be updated.