Phillies’ Ranger Suárez isn’t ruling out being ready for his first start of the season

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Ranger Suárez didn’t make any promises. But the Phillies left-hander also didn’t rule out opening the season on time after restarting his throwing program Tuesday.

“I’ll let you know in one week,” Suárez said.

Suárez made about 25 light tosses from 60 feet off flat ground on a back field at the Phillies’ spring training complex. It marked his first throws since he felt tightness in his forearm last Wednesday while pitching for Venezuela in a tune-up for the World Baseball Classic.

The Phillies directed Suárez to take five days off from throwing. He said he’s unsure of the next step in his progression.

“I feel good,” Suárez said. “I feel better. I don’t feel anything [in the elbow]. See how it feels [Wednesday].”

Suárez hasn’t appeared in a Grapefruit League game yet. But with opening day nearly two weeks away, he still has time to get ready for his first start of the season. Because of days off early in the season, the Phillies won’t need a fifth starter until the sixth game — April 5 at Yankee Stadium.

The Phillies’ pitching depth took a hit last week when top prospect Andrew Painter was shut down from throwing for four weeks with a sprained proximal ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. It leaves Bailey Falter as the frontrunner for a rotation spot.

If Suárez isn’t ready for the season, the Phillies would likely turn to left-hander Michael Plassmeyer. Fellow lefty Cristopher Sánchez started Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves and allowed three runs before recording an out in the first inning.

Extra bases

Popular former Phillies second baseman Juan Samuel is in camp this week as a guest instructor after five years away from the organization. ... Aaron Nola will make his fourth Grapefruit League start at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday against the Yankees in Tampa, Fla. Although Thomson hasn’t named an opening-day starter, Nola is lined up to start his sixth consecutive opener for the Phillies.