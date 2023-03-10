Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter’s MRI reveals a UCL sprain. He will rest for four weeks, per the team.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An MRI on March 3 revealed that 19-year-old Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter has a right proximal ulnar collateral ligament sprain, according to the Phillies. Painter sought a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who confirmed a UCL sprain. The pitcher will rest for four weeks and then begin a light tossing progression, according to the team.

The 19-year-old right-handed pitcher has not thrown since Wednesday, March 1, when he made his first Grapefruit League start against the Twins. He came into Phillies camp the next day reporting “tenderness” in his right elbow.

Painter was the leading candidate to win the Phillies’ fifth-starter job this spring, a spot president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said he’d reserve for a younger pitcher. Painter would have become the first 19-year-old to pitch for the Phillies since Mark Davis in 1980. Painter turns 20 on April 10.

”I have extensive studies on young pitchers with extreme velocity at young ages,” said Scott Boras, Painter’s agent. “Andrew is aware and understands his development requires great attention and patience so his rare skill extends throughout a long MLB career.”

Despite the injury, Painter has been around the Phillies’ spring training complex in Clearwater. He has been in and out of the Phillies’ big league clubhouse every day, and often sits in the dugout during games. Last Tuesday morning, he was on Robin Roberts Field watching his former minor league teammates take batting practice.

The Phillies are trying to play the long game with their first-round pick in 2021. They see no sense in rushing a pitcher who has a ceiling as high as Painter’s. He has dominated at every step of his development, from rookie league to double A. He allowed just 18 earned runs across three levels in 2022, with 155 strikeouts.

There are cautionary tales to point to — like Rick Porcello, Madison Bumgarner and Félix Hernández — who debuted at 19 or 20, pitched well up until their age 28 or 29 seasons, and then weren’t the same. The hope is that Painter will not just pitch beyond his age 28 or 29 season, but will dominate beyond then.

“We’re still trying to get all the information together,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said of Painter on Tuesday. “He’s such an important guy in our organization. Young, top prospect, we just want to make sure the information is right. And we’ll give it to you at that point.”

