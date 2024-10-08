Phillies’ Rob Thomson confident Ranger Suárez will bounce back for Game 4 start

NEW YORK — Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez was lifted from his final start of the regular season on Sept. 27 after only two innings, having allowed six runs to the Nationals.

The second half of the regular season did not go the way Suárez hoped — he posted a 5.65 ERA in eight starts after the All-Star break, and a 2.76 before. But Phillies manager Rob Thomson still has confidence that he’ll be back to his normal self when he takes the mound for the first time this postseason in Game 4 against the Mets at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday. So much confidence, in fact, that he’s trusting him with the ball in a clinching or elimination scenario in the National League Division Series.

Suárez has spent the 11 days since his last appearance refining his mechanics and delivery. He pitched in the intrasquad game last week, and Thomson and catcher J.T. Realmuto both said afterward that he showed major improvements.

“He was really good for two innings, velocity was back up,” Thomson said. “The command was really good. Haven’t seen the command like that since he’s come back from the injury. … Plus the fact that I think his calmness helps him out a great deal, and that’s what gives me confidence.”

Suárez said that he made an adjustment with his legs during his windup that helped his execution.

“I think that I had to stay a little tighter, a little closer to my body, with my legs,” Suárez said through a team interpreter. “And I did that to get a better angle when I was throwing the ball.”

Whatever situation he finds himself in for Game 4, Suárez said his philosophy will be the same.

“If it’s to clinch the series, or if it’s just to win the game [Wednesday], I think the best thing that I can focus on is just being my best self,” Suárez said. “Give 100% of myself.”