On Sunday morning, Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez picked up his friend and teammate, Ranger Suárez, on his way to Citizens Bank Park, ahead of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. The Phillies were up 3-1 on the Padres. With a win on Sunday, they’d go to the World Series. With a loss, they would go back to San Diego to play Game 6, and potentially, Game 7.

Domínguez did not like the idea of a Game 6 or a Game 7, especially without a travel day to get to California. So, while he was in the car with Suárez, he broached a possible scenario.

“I don’t want to go back to San Diego,” he said. “It’s too far away. You better come to the bullpen to help us out.”

“I don’t think they’re going to ask me to pitch,” Suárez said.

“I don’t care if you don’t think they’re going to ask you to pitch,” Domínguez replied. “Be ready to pitch.”

Suárez hadn’t pitched out of the bullpen in 451 days. Halfway through last season, he earned a spot in the Phillies’ rotation, and has been used a starter ever since. But after a heavy bullpen day in Game 4, there were limited options at manager Rob Thomson’s disposal. And Suárez did have experience.

When he arrived at the ballpark, pitching coach Caleb Cotham reiterated what Dominguez had said earlier: Be ready to pitch. Halfway through the game, Suárez trekked out to the bullpen. And sure enough, in the ninth inning, with one out, his name was called.

The Phillies were holding onto a 4-3 lead that looked like it could be in jeopardy. Reliever David Robertson had struck out Wil Meyers, but then allowed back-to-back walks to put runners on first and second. But Suárez, who does not seemed to be fazed by anything, made quick work of the next two batters.

First, he calmly fielded a bunt hit by Trent Grisham, throwing the ball to first base for out number two. Then, he induced a flyout from Austin Nola for out number three. In all, Suárez needed just two pitches — a 92.7 mph sinker and a 76 mph curveball — to send his team to baseball’s biggest stage.

Suárez doesn’t tend to show much emotion, but as Nola’s fly ball soared in the air, toward Nick Castellanos’ glove, the left-handed pitcher spread his arms wide in anticipation. When the ball was finally caught, he pumped his fist, let out a yell and threw his arms around his catcher, J.T. Realmuto.

Shortly afterwards, Domínguez jogged out from the bullpen, greeted his friend, and thanked him for negating the need to fly to San Diego for a Game 6.

“I was so happy for him,” Domínguez said. “And he did it. At the end of the day, he finished the deal.”

It felt fitting, in a way, that Suárez was the one to send his team to the World Series. When the left-handed pitcher was moved from the Phillies’ bullpen to their rotation in 2021, because of injuries and subpar performances that caused some reshuffling, he said he wanted to fill a need. And on a rain-soaked Sunday afternoon, when his name was called, he filled that need, yet again.

“Whatever they need me for, that’s why I’m here,” Suárez said on Sunday. “Whatever the need is, I’ll be there for them.”