Phillies option Tyler Phillips to triple-A; Ranger Suárez throws simulated game

The Phillies optioned Tyler Phillips to triple-A Lehigh Valley and called up right-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert.

In an announcement made by the club on Saturday, Phillips, a Bishop Eustace grad, made seven appearances and six starts for the Phillies after being called up on July 5. After pitching a complete game shutout against the Guardians on July 27, Phillips posted a 13.91 ERA and 2.27 WHIP in his next three starts.

“The fatigue, was one of the things with Tyler [Phillips],” Rob Thomson said. “I think his stuff was just trending down a little bit. I think it’s due to fatigue. It’s nothing that he’s done wrong. I think that you know, we have that complete game and pitching on regular rest, which he’s not used to, and his innings are going up.

“I think it’s just [to] give him a little bit of a reset here, and pull back on him.”

The Phillies intend to use Gilbert, 30, in a multi-inning relief role. He has been stretched out to three innings and has a 2.06 ERA across 35 innings with the IronPigs. Gilbert has seven saves in seven opportunities this season.

He recovered from a rough start to the year with the Cincinnati Reds’ triple-A affiliate in Louisville, where he had a 13.11 ERA in seven appearances, three of them starts. He was traded to the Phillies in exchange for cash on May 7.

“Strike out to walk ratio is really good,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson. “Top out at 94 [mph], he’s usually a 91-92 guy with command, and they’ve improved his slider.”

The Phillies drafted Gilbert out of college in 2015, but he ended up making his debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks after a stop in the Dodgers’ minor league system. He threw a no-hitter in his first major league start on Aug. 14, 2021.

Phillips must remain in the minors for at least 10 days but could be called up earlier in the event of an injury. Thomson said that a six-man rotation once Ranger Suárez returns from the injured list is still a consideration, but he is concerned about how that would tax the bullpen.

To make room for Gilbert on the 40-man roster, Spencer Turnbull was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Turnbull recently suffered a setback in his rehab for a strain in the back of his right shoulder, but Thomson said he “is feeling a lot better,” and he will resume his throwing program in Clearwater, Fla. in the upcoming week.

Suárez, Austin Hays updates

Suárez threw a simulated game at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday as the next step in his rehab from lower back soreness. He threw 57 pitches over four innings and threw an additional 20 pitches in the bullpen.

“He got his pitch count up,” Thomson said. “91 [mph] was the velocity, which was really good for a sim game. The stuff was really good, and it got better as the game went on... We’ll see how he comes out of it in the next day or two.”

Austin Hays (hamstring strain) took a few at-bats against Suárez and hit a home run off him in the first inning.

“He ran out of the box, ran well, did some first-to-thirds,” Thomson said. “He’s gonna do a full non-game activity and then see where we’re at.”

Thomson said Hays may need a rehab assignment. It’s possible both Suárez and Hays could be ready to return during the upcoming road series against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 23-25.

