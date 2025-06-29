Ranger Suárez beats the Braves, continuing his dominant run for the Phillies

ATLANTA — Ranger Suárez signed with the Phillies when he was 16 years old. And if these are, in fact, his last months with the team, he still has a few things left to accomplish.

Check back in October for a status report.

But let’s pause, just for a moment, in the midst of another midseason grind, to appreciate what Suárez is doing. Because who needs to hire super-agent Scott Boras to make the most of a salary drive when you’re flooring it like Dale Earnhardt?

To recap what happened here Sunday: Suárez mowed down the Braves in a series-clinching 2-1 victory. He scattered four hits (three singles), struck out eight, and finished off his day with a yawn of a six-pitch seventh inning.

If it looked familiar, it was only because Suárez has been doing this now for, oh, six weeks. Check out the numbers from his last 10 starts:

1.19 ERA 68⅓ innings 0.92 walks/hits per inning .195 opponents’ batting average

Now, consider this: Suárez is the only pitcher this season to complete seven innings in five consecutive starts. (Tigers ace Tarik Skubal had a chance to join him Sunday night.)

Suárez is also the first Phillies pitcher since Cole Hamels in 2015 to throw at least seven innings and allow no more than two earned runs in six consecutive starts. His streak of 10 quality starts in a row is the longest by a Phillies pitcher since Cole Hamels and Cliff Lee in 2013.

Cha-ching.

But while teams line up to make Suárez their best offer in the offseason, there’s still the matter of going on another World Series run with the only club he has ever known.

Suárez lost a 1-0 decision in his previous start, earlier in the week in Houston. For a while, it seemed he might suffer the same fate. He gave up a towering homer to Sean Murphy in the second inning, and once again, the Phillies’ bats were muted, this time by hard-throwing Braves ace Spencer Strider.

But the Phillies finally tied the game in the fifth inning on an RBI double by rookie Otto Kemp. They took the lead by playing small ball. Brandon Marsh bunted Kemp to third base, and Kemp scored on Trea Turner’s sacrifice fly.

Suárez did the rest, at least until the eighth inning when the bullpen took over. Orion Kerkering pitched a scoreless inning before Matt Strahm survived a white-knuckle ninth.

The Braves got the tying to third base when Ozzie Albies advanced two bases on a wild pitch and the go-ahead run to first on Eli White’s walk. But Marsh hauled in Stuart Fairchild’s long drive to center field to end the game.