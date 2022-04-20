DENVER — The plan, at least initially, called for J.T. Realmuto to get a breather Wednesday in the matinee finale of a seven-game road trip that included three games at mile-high altitude.

But then the Phillies lost twice, and well, guess who was doing the catching against the Colorado Rockies?

“I don’t ever want to wear him down,” manager Joe Girardi said, warily. “He said he feels good.”

Realmuto has started 11 of the Phillies’ 13 games, a 137-start pace that is unlikely to last. He leads the majors in innings caught (86, entering play Wednesday). The only other catcher with at least 10 starts going into the day was Cincinnati’s Tyler Stephenson.

The Phillies may have used Realmuto as the designated hitter, but Bryce Harper has been relegated to DHing because of a sore right elbow. Even if Harper was able to play right field, making Realmuto the DH would have required taking heavy-hitting Nick Castellanos or Kyle Schwarber out of the lineup.

And so, Realmuto played on.

“The weather’s been cooler,” Girardi said, explaining a decision that was undoubtedly motivated by the Phillies’ seven losses in eight games. “I thought, with an off-day [Thursday], it will be about 48 hours until we play again after today. The fact that we have an off-day helps.”

Eventually, though, the Phillies will need to build in more rest for Realmuto, who remains their most indispensable position player.

The Phillies didn’t offer a contract to light-hitting backup catcher Andrew Knapp after last season and traded for Garrett Stubbs, who has 54 games of big-league experience. Rafael Marchan would be playing in triple A but is on the 60-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

Realmuto has dealt with assorted injuries over the past few years. Girardi joked in spring training that Realmuto said he wants to start 197 games this season. At this rate, bet the over.

“As it gets hotter, we’ll probably have to be a little bit more careful,” Girardi said. “But I talked to him, and he said he feels good.”

Didi swollen, sore

A day after getting hit by a pitch on the left hand, shortstop Didi Gregorius was still experiencing swelling.

Gregorius was scheduled to be seen by team doctors once the Phillies return home, according to Girardi. X-rays taken Tuesday night at Coors Field were negative. But Gregorius had his hand wrapped and encased in a brace after the game.

Switch-hitting Johan Camargo played shortstop in Gregorius’ absence. Although the Phillies were facing Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez, lefty-swinging rookie Bryson Stott began the game on the bench. Stott is hitless in his last 18 at-bats.

Extra bases

Harper, the DH for a fourth consecutive game, did some light throwing. He’s also expected to be checked by team doctors this week, although Girardi said there aren’t plans for an MRI or other imaging. ... Jean Segura batted leadoff for a second consecutive game, an alignment that Girardi said will remain “for a little bit.” ... Left-hander Ranger Suárez (1-0, 5.87 ERA) will start the series opener at 7:05 p.m. Friday night against Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (0-1, 11.57). The Phillies won’t face Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes or Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee’s top starting pitchers.

