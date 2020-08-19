The Phillies had just one hit after the first inning Wednesday at Fenway Park, and an early rally fizzled in a 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
A day after scoring 13 runs, the Phillies started Wednesday by having the first three batters – Andrew McCutchen, Rhys Hoskins, and Bryce Harper – load the bases. But the rally was extinguished, and the Phillies settled for just two runs after appearing ready to break the game open.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak and prevented the Phillies from having a winning record for the first time this season. The Phillies have not won five straight games since 2018. They travel next to Buffalo for a doubleheader on Thursday against the Blue Jays before opening a three-game series on Friday in Atlanta.
The offensive shortcomings on Wednesday were not helped by Jake Arrieta, who allowed four runs on five five hits in 4⅓ innings. He erased that early two-run lead by allowing a two-run homer in the third to Rafael Devers. Arrieta walked four batters after entering his fourth start of the season with just two walks in his first 15⅔ innings. He threw 79 pitches, 45 of which were strikes.
Joe Girardi lifted Arrieta after Hoskins misplayed a grounder at first base and allowed a run to score. Adam Morgan relieved Arrieta, ended the inning with a pair of strikeouts, and struck out four of the six batters he faced to keep the game close.
Ramon Rosso allowed a run in the seventh and one in the eight after Girardi tried pushing the rookie for a second inning of work. Connor Brogdon finished the eighth by retiring three of the four batters he faced and stranding the two runners he inherited from Rosso. He, at least, gave the offense a chance.
But the Phillies struck out 12 times, left seven runners on base, and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Their lone run after the first inning scored on an infield grounder by Hoskins, who was safe at first after Red Sox shortstop Tzu-Wei Lin fired the routine throw into the stands.
McCutchen started the game with a leadoff double, and Hoskins and Harper followed with walks as Red Sox starter Kyle Hart fired eight straight balls. The Phillies had Hart, a rookie making his second major-league start, on the ropes. But they let him off easy. Phil Gosselin hit an RBI single. Didi Gregorius hit a sacrifice fly, and the Phillies scored just two runs after it looked like they were gearing up for much more.