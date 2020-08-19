The offensive shortcomings on Wednesday were not helped by Jake Arrieta, who allowed four runs on five five hits in 4⅓ innings. He erased that early two-run lead by allowing a two-run homer in the third to Rafael Devers. Arrieta walked four batters after entering his fourth start of the season with just two walks in his first 15⅔ innings. He threw 79 pitches, 45 of which were strikes.