Phillies’ five-run lead slips away as Red Sox prevent a sweep with 9-8 win in extras

When Jesús Luzardo walked out for the fifth inning with a no-hitter going and a comfortable 5-0 lead to back it up, the Phillies seemed primed for the series sweep against the Red Sox.

But by the time Luzardo walked off the mound after the fifth, the Red Sox had tagged him for six runs to jump ahead. And though the Phillies fought back to tie things up twice as the game marched on to extra innings, Luzardo’s abbreviated outing forced them to use seven different bullpen arms.

Advertisement

That meant sending Seth Johnson out for the 11th, in the biggest high-leverage spot of his young career. And a two-run homer from Carlos Narváez that just cleared the railing in left field put Boston in front for good in the 9-8 Phillies loss.

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper’s first inning home run vs. the Red Sox gives him 350 for his career

Luzardo dazzled through the first four innings, striking out six with his sweeper. But after he lost the no-hit bid on a leadoff double from Masataka Yoshida, he lost his command out of the stretch. Luzardo walked four to force in two runs and gave up a grand slam to Romy González that put Boston ahead, 6-5.

The inning completely erased the early lead the Phillies offense had built. Kyle Schwarber and Harper went back-to-back in the first inning off Lucas Giolito. Harper demolished the 350th homer of his career 439 feet.

Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott also added solo shots. Stott, who also doubled in the second inning, had been back in the lineup after welcoming the birth of his second child.

Realmuto tied the game in the eighth with his first home run since May 21 in Colorado. It came off Boston’s flame-throwing reliever Aroldis Chapman, who hadn’t allowed a home run since May 7.

The Red Sox retook the lead when Max Lazar allowed a double to Trevor Story that scored ghost-running Jarren Durran, but Schwarber tied the game again with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th.

The Phillies had the tying run aboard in the 11th after an RBI single from Johan Rojas, but Max Kepler struck out looking to end the game.