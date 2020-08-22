Relief, at last.
It took 21 games — 35% of this pandemic-shortened season — but the Phillies finally did something about an untenable bullpen Friday night, acquiring right-handed relievers Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for underachieving pitcher Nick Pivetta and minor-league right-hander Connor Seabold.
The deal came a few hours after the Phillies acquired right-hander David Hale from the New York Yankees for minor-league reliever Addison Russ.
Workman and Hembree were part of the Red Sox's bullpen during their World Series-winning 2018 season. Workman, in particular, has experience as a closer, posting a 1.88 ERA and 16 saves last season. Both pitchers figure to fill high-leverage, late-inning roles for manager Joe Girardi.
Entering Friday night’s series opener in Atlanta, the Phillies’ bullpen had an 8.07 ERA, the worst mark in baseball. Thursday appeared to have been a tipping point. The Phillies blew 2-0 and 7-0 leads in 3-2 and 9-8 losses in a doubleheader sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo.
Asked if the Phillies could move forward without making moves to help the bullpen, Girardi said, “That’s [general manager] Matt [Klentak]’s job and people above me. My job is to manage the players that they give me and to get the best out of them. So I will continue to try to do that.”
It will get a little easier with Workman and Hembree.
Workman, 32, is familiar to the Phillies, who drafted him in the third round in 2007 but were unable to sign him because he decided to pitch for the University of Texas. He has a 2.65 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 159 1/3 innings for the Red Sox since the beginning of the 2017 season. A free agent at the end of this season, he has a 4.05 ERA in seven appearances this year.
Hembree, 31, has a 3.60 ERA in 260 appearances over the last eight years, including a 5.59 mark in 11 games this season.
After getting burned on multiyear contracts for veteran free-agent relievers Pat Neshek, Tommy Hunter, and David Robertson over the last few years, the Phillies took a different approach to bullpen-building last winter. They took several low-cost fliers with minor-league contracts for the likes of Francisco Liriano, Anthony Swarzak, Bud Norris, and Drew Storen, none of whom panned out during spring training or training camp.
The Phillies opened the season with only four relievers — closer Hector Neris, Hunter, and lefties Jose Alvarez and Adam Morgan — who had significant major-league experience, leaving pitching coach Bryan Price to say during training camp that they were “trying to catch lightning in a bottle” in putting together a bullpen.
That seemed precarious then. Twenty-one games into the season, it has been ruinous, the blown leads and crushing losses piling up.
Pivetta was a change-of-scenery candidate in the offseason. Instead, the Phillies gave him a chance to win the fifth-starter job in spring training. He lost out to Vince Velasquez, began the season in the bullpen, and was demoted to the satellite camp in Lehigh Valley after giving up 10 runs on 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Seabold, a former third-round draft pick, was a surprise invite to training camp last month and had been pitching in Lehigh Valley. He has a 3.52 ERA in 40 minor-league games.
The Red Sox will also include money in the deal to help cover a portion of the relievers’ salaries and preserve some of the approximately $3 million that the Phillies have beneath the $208 million luxury-tax threshold. Based on their full-season salaries, Workman ($3.5 million) and Hembree ($1.61 million) would have combined to count as roughly $1.1 million against the Phillies’ luxury tax for the remainder of the season.