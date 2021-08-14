Joey Votto, his face grimaced, looked Friday night to the fans sitting in the lower bowl of Citizens Bank Park, flexed his arms and pointed his thumbs to himself. Not only has Zack Wheeler been one of the National League’s top pitchers this season, but also one of the hardest to homer against. So the three-run homer Wheeler allowed in a 6-1 loss to the Reds was worth celebrating.

Wheeler entered Friday with the second-lowest home runs per nine innings in the majors (0.58) yet the Reds tagged him for two as Votto’s fourth-inning homer was followed two innings later by Nick Castellanos’ solo shot. It was the first time since April 20 that Wheeler, who pitched six innings, allowed multiple homers in a start. And it was too much to overcome for a struggling offense.

The Phillies had just five hits against the Reds and have now lost three of their last four games since their eight-game winning streak. Losing a Wheeler start now puts even more emphasis on Saturday, when the Phillies turn to Matt Moore (6.79 ERA) to slide into the rotation.

Perhaps Wheeler’s night goes differently if Brad Miller would have made an out at first base to start the fourth. Wheeler retired nine of his first 10 batters before Tyler Naquin started the fourth with a sharp grounder to first base. Miller fielded it but was not able to beat Naquin to the bag.

Instead of an out, the Reds had a leadoff single. Wheeler hit the next batter - Castellanos - with a pitch and then Votto homered. It was the only time in the game when Wheeler had more than one runner on base. He allowed four hits, struck out six, and walked one. But two of his four hits were homers. For a change, it was homers that beat Wheeler.

Where’s the offense?

The Phillies averaged 6.88 runs per game during their eight-game winning streak, but have totaled just five runs in their last four games. The lineup is 22 -for-125 (.176) during the four-game stretch. The bats have gone cold. The Phillies beefed up against the Pirates, Nationals, and Mets before struggling this week against the Dodgers and Reds.

Cincinnati right-hander Tyler Mahle pitched seven scoreless innings. The Phillies had just one extra-base hit before Didi Gregorius hit a two-out double in the ninth to trim a six-run deficit to five. They went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

Moniak sighting

Mickey Moniak came off the bench for a late-inning at-bat for the second straight day, but it seems to be time for the Phillies to give Moniak some time in the starting lineup. Odubel Herrera continues to play nearly every day in center-field despite batting .196 in 143 at-bats since June 14. Herrera batted leadoff on Friday and went 0 for 4. Moniak had a .800 OPS in triple A when they promoted him earlier this week. With Herrera struggling, it wouldn’t hurt to see what Moniak could do. It can’t be much worse than the production the Phillies have received over the last two months.

Roster move coming

The Phillies will have to make a roster move before Saturday’s game if they are to activate Bailey Falter. The left-hander said he plans to join the bullpen, which means either Maurico Llovera or David Paulino will likely be sent out. Paulino pitched a scoreless eight in his major-league debut before allowing a two-run homer in the ninth. Llovera has allowed five homers in his last three appearances including three-straight on Saturday against the Mets.