Phillies agree to deals with Rhys Hoskins, Ranger Suárez, Gregory Soto to avoid arbitration

The Phillies and first baseman Rhys Hoskins agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal to avoid arbitration on Friday, a source confirmed.

The Phillies also agreed to deals with pitchers Ranger Suárez ($2.95 million) and newly-acquired reliever Gregory Soto ($3.925 million), a source told The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber.

Hoskins will become a free agent after the 2023 season. He has averaged 30 home runs and a .435 slugging percentage over his past four seasons but struggled defensively, committing a career-high 12 errors in 151 games in 2022.

Arbitration-eligible Phillies also include pitchers Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado and infielder Edmundo Sosa. Friday is the deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to submit salary figures for 2023. If they can’t come to an agreement on a contract then they will go to an arbitration panel.