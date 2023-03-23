Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins carted off the field with left knee injury

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was carted off the field after falling to the ground with a left knee injury during a game against the Tigers on Thursday.

The Phillies in a statement said Hoskins will undergo further evaluation and testing and the team will provide an update when appropriate.

In the top of the second inning, the Tigers’ Austin Meadows lined a ground ball toward first base. Hoskins broke back to field it, but took an awkward step and fell to the ground, clutching his left knee in obvious pain. Manager Rob Thomson jogged out to see him with the Phillies’ training staff and the EMS crew. His teammates on the field gathered around him, too. Kyle Schwarber helped Hoskins on to a cart that transported him off the field. Before Hoskins departed, a few players, including Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott, shook his hand.

The timing is brutal for Hoskins, who underwent meniscus surgery in December on his right knee. A few weeks ago, Hoskins described his right knee as a “non-issue” and said it wouldn’t delay his start to the season.

This season was bound to be a pivotal one for Hoskins, who just turned 30 on March 17. He avoided arbitration with the Phillies in the offseason, settling at $12 million, but will be eligible for free agency after the season.

He has been a part of the Phillies organization since 2014, when he was drafted win the fifth round. He has hit .242/.353/.492 with an .846 OPS over six seasons with the Phillies.