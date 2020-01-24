“I think the most important thing is that it’s repeatable, right?” Hoskins said. “I think there were times last year where it was just a trying-to-stay-alive type of thing. It just kind of got me down to bare bones and just compete, and there were times where it backfired and worked against me. We’ve spent the last eight-10 weeks working on these things, trying to perfect it. I’m excited to see what it turns out to be in game action.”