“I think it’s probably his timing’s not quite there. He’s seen a lot of 2-0 breaking balls for strikes. It’s not something that you tell your hitters to whack at if it’s not a hanger,” Girardi said. “I think they pitch him pretty tough. I really do. They’re worried about him hitting the ball out of the ballpark. So he sees a lot of 2-0 breaking balls, a lot of 2-1 breaking balls, 1-0, 3-1. And if it’s not a pitch that he’s looking for necessarily in the area that he wants, he takes it. I’m not sure how many times he’s walked in these 10 games, but I’m gonna guess it’s at least 10. So he is still getting on base and I really believe his patient approach will pay off.”