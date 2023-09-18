Rob Thomson finds his ‘A lineup’, Charlie Manuel released from ICU after suffering stroke

ATLANTA — The Phillies rolled out what might be their “A lineup” on Monday afternoon, and manager Rob Thomson confirmed as much. It reads: Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and Johan Rojas.

Rojas was a notable addition, since Thomson has been reluctant to dub Rojas the “everyday center fielder.” But Rojas has now played in three straight games, which seems to be an indication that he is inching closer to that title.

“Right now, I think [this is my A lineup],” Thomson said. “Rojas is playing such good defense, and his at-bats have been so good. It doesn’t matter whether it’s right, left, velocity, command, he’s just having good at-bats. So as long as he’s doing that, the defense makes us a lot better.”

Rojas has hit .302/.347/.769 over 116 at-bats this season, and .438/.471/.625 over the last seven games. He’s already saved plenty of runs on defense, with 14 defensive runs saved through 310 innings in the outfield in 2023.

A health update on Charlie Manuel

Thomson provided an update Monday on former manager Charlie Manuel, who suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure Saturday. Thomson said he has improved over the last two days. Manuel has also been removed from the ICU, according to the NBC Sports Philly broadcast.

“I just sent Charlie a text message today,” he said, “Now, because he’s improved, he can read his text messages. I think things are getting better, which is great.”

Manuel is the winningest manager in Phillies history. From 2005-13, he guided the Phillies to a record of 780-636, and won a World Series title in 2008. He currently works for the Phillies as a special adviser to the general manager.

Upcoming matchups

On Tuesday against the Braves, Cristopher Sánchez will make the start, and r Michael Lorenzen will piggyback behind him. The Phillies will face right-hander Spencer Strider on Tuesday. … On Wednesday afternoon, Aaron Nola will face off against Braves right-hander Bryce Elder.