Signed through 2024, Phillies’ Rob Thomson not concerned about a new contract

The Phillies will have to make more than a few decisions this offseason, but one of the biggest will be whether or not they choose to sign manager Rob Thomson to an extension. At the moment he is signed through 2024. The Phillies have a 155-118 record under Thomson over 273 regular season games, and have reached for the past two seasons.

In a media session on Thursday afternoon, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the possibility of signing Thomson to an extension hasn’t been discussed yet.

But Thomson knows where he stands. When asked whether he could see himself in Philadelphia beyond next season, he said he “absolutely” could.

“Believe me: I love this city, this organization, this team,” Thomson said. “I have never had as much fun in my life as I have the last couple of years. So yeah, I can envision that.”

He said that uncertainty of an upcoming contract does not bother him, and has never bothered him, in his professional coaching career.

“My whole career, I’ve never worried about my contract,” he said. “I’ve never worried about the length of my contract. I’ve never worried about getting fired. Because I can’t control it. I just can’t. So I leave it alone, I put my head down, I do my work, and whatever happens, happens.”

It’s been a tough few days for the Phillies organization, but particularly Thomson. He has spent this time reflecting on how his team, a team that was built to win a World Series, lost to the 84-win Diamondbacks after leading the National League Championship Series, 2-0. How they lost four out of their last five games to end their season earlier than they expected to.

“It’s difficult, you know? It’s difficult,” Thomson said. “There’s a lot of reflection. Two days ago, two weeks ago, two months ago, I wouldn’t expect us to be where we’re at right now. So, it’s very disappointing to me and I’m accountable for everything that goes on around here. At some point we’re going to have to turn the page and get going onto next year. And we’ve done a little bit of that so far. But it’s disappointing.”

Thomson said he has reflected on some decision he made in the lineup and with his handling of the bullpen. He declined to get into specifics, but said he would’ve done some things differently.

“I think that there were a lot of… just reflecting on it, there were a lot of decisions being made bullpen wise, there are some things there that I would’ve wanted to change,” he said. “And I’m not going to be specific. The lineup situation. There’s some things there that I maybe I need to be a little bit more adaptable. But every decision I make, there’s always a reason. Now, was the reason correct? Those are things I reflect on.”

When asked to elaborate on what lineup decisions, Thomson said: “Both the moving people around, pinch hitting, all of those things. I reflect on almost everything on a nightly basis. And then after the series was over, I go back, work through each game, and try to figure out, ‘Ok, where could we have done some things differently?’ Even things that went well, you’re going back and thinking, ‘Ok, was that really the right move?’ Because that could’ve backfired.”

He will have the whole offseason to think about it. While the outcome wasn’t what he wanted, Thomson believes this playoff run can be used as motivation for next year.

“The one thing that we are now, that we weren’t last year, is now we are the hunted,” he said. “Last year we were the hunters. So now we have to take that mindset. Nobody is going to lay down for us. People are going to come after us constantly. You have to be aware of that. Be on guard for that. You’ve got to play well, get ahead, and then put people away, because they’re not going to quit.”