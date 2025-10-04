Rob Thomson’s pitching decisions haunt him in another Phillies playoff loss, this time to the Dodgers

Sometimes, nothing works.

Shohei Ohtani, the best baseball player on the planet, struck out four times.

Mookie Betts, formerly the best player on the planet, didn’t get a hit.

Cristopher Sánchez, the Phillies’ ace, dominated for 17 outs and had a 3-0 lead.

So, how did this happen?

How did the Dodgers snatch Game 1 of the National League Division Series away from the Phillies, with Citizens Bank Park rocking like the Bank of old? How did they turn a 3-0 hole into a 5-3 win?

Bad luck for the Phillies. Bad decisions. Bad pitching. A little of each.

With two on and two out in the sixth, Rob Thomson left Sánchez, a Cy Young contender, in the game to face Kike Hernández, who pulled a 1-0 slider down the left-field line and scored two runs, making it a 3-2 game.

Thomson called on David Robertson, who escaped.

But then Thomson sent Robertson right back out for the seventh. Robertson, who is 40 and unemployed until July, had not pitched in consecutive innings — and “up-down” — all season. He looked like it. He gave up a single and hit a batter.

Matt Strahm entered, though it’s been six weeks since he entered a game with inherited runners. It didn’t matter at first: He struck out Ohtani and got Betts to pop out. However, his mandatory third batter, right-hander Teoscar Hernández, blasted a 91-mph fastball over the right-center field wall, and it was 5-3.

Now, Thomson has three more high-pressure playoff pitching decisions to explain. To live with.

Two years ago, in the National League Championship Series against the Diamondbacks, Thomson rode worn-out closer Craig Kimbrel and rookie Orion Kerkering too long, and they collapsed.

Thomson’s first controversial decision came a year earlier, and it nearly mirrored Saturday’s scenario. In Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, with two on and one out, leading by one run in the sixth inning, Thomson, a rookie manager, pulled ace Zack Wheeler so lefty José Alvarado could face Yordan Alvarez.

Alvarez hit the game-winning, three-run homer.

On Saturday, Thomson decided to do the opposite. This time, he left his ace in the game.

Damned if you do ...

The criticism will land with bitter rancor because of how things began.

Ohtani, the likely NL MVP and the Dodgers’ starter Saturday night (incredible, right?) saluted the TBS camera at home plate as he prepared for the first at-bat of the NLDS. The 45,777 at the Bank did not appreciate his performance.

Boos rained.

The game began.

Ohtani, the centerpiece of the best offense in the National League, swung and missed a 95-mph fastball. Then he missed an 86-mph changeup. He called timeout. He adjusted his arm guard.

And then he whiffed at an 88-mph changeup.

The Bank went berserk.

We were off.

Sánchez got Betts to weakly ground out to third base on a 1-0, 86-mph changeup. Teoscar Hernández took a 95-mph fastball strike, missed an 87-mph slider, watched a wasted changeup, then whiffed on an 88-mph change.

Nine pitches.

Three outs.

Citizens Bank Park, gone loud and wild and crazy.

Red October had returned.

Three hours later, it felt more like Dead October had returned.

This, for the Phillies, is a referendum run that likely will determine the future of the highest-paid roster in franchise history, and likely will tell determine the future of Thomson, the unlikeliest Philadelphia hero since Joe Blanton.

That was how it all began, the matchup between Ohtani and Sánchez, a lowly regarded prospect three years ago who’s probably going to finish runner-up in Cy Young voting. Sánchez got to this point thanks, in part, to the mentorship of Zack Wheeler, the recognized ace, who won’t pitch in the playoffs as he recovers from recent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. He’s been around the team sporadically for the past two months but was there in both spirit and body Saturday, dressed in his uniform, cheered in pregame warmups.

What he saw from his protégé early must have made his heart swell.

Ohtani hit again in the third inning, with no outs, a hit batsman on first, and his team in a 3-0 hole thanks to J.T. Realmuto’s two-run triple a few minutes earlier.

This time, Ohtani ran the count full, fouled off a fastball ... then froze, watching a perfectly placed, 95-mph fastball on the outside corner, just above his knees. Ohtani tried to sell a walk, but home plate umpire Nestor Ceja punched him out, with gusto.

The third battle came in the fifth, framed by much drama. Center fielder Harrison Bader dove into the right-center alley to catch a sinking liner and push a runner back to first. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts elected to pinch-hit for catcher Ben Rortvedt with Will Smith, also a catcher, a lesser defender but a superior hitter.

Huge moment.

Huge response.

Fastball, whiff; changeup, outside corner, strike; changeup, low and away, whiff.

So, with two out, Ohtani, who hit 109 homers and drove in 232 runs the last two seasons, had a third chance to make a difference against the Phillies’ default No. 1.

Four pitches later, Sánchez froze him with a 1-2 fastball, pretty much down the middle, 97 mph. This time, no argument.

Sánchez avoided Ohtani-based disasters, but the Dodgers scored twice on him in the sixth with two outs when Freddie Freeman walked, Tommy Edman singled, and, after a mound visit, Kike Hernández doubled them in. That ended Sánchez’s night at 94 pitches, and Robertson ended the Dodgers’ scoring for the inning.

It was the beginning of the end for the Phillies in Game 1.

Fairly or not — I say not — it might be also have been the beginning of the end for ol’ Topper, too.

