Frustrated Phillies lose Rob Thomson, Bryce Harper to ejection, then lose to Rockies, 4-0

DENVER — At first, it seemed like Sunday would be a normal, relatively unexciting, game. Aaron Nola struggled in the first inning, partly thanks to some defensive blunders in the Phillies’ infield, and the Rockies jumped to an early 2-0 lead. But in the top of the sixth, tensions began to mount, en route to a 4-0 Phillies loss.

Nick Castellanos reached second base on a throwing error, to put a runner on with one out for Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber worked Kyle Freeland to a 3-2 count, and took a sinker out of the zone. He thought it was ball four, but home plate umpire Ryan Wills called it a strike.

Schwarber argued with Wills, and then manager Rob Thomson got involved. He enthusiastically disputed the call and was ejected by Wills. It was the first time Thomson has been ejected since he took over as Phillies’ manager last year.

“I just told him, it felt like a similar pitch that was called a ball before,” Schwarber said. “I spoke my opinion on what I thought the call should have been. I didn’t want to cross any lines there. Obviously there was still a lot of game left to be played. Was it frustrating where we could have gotten first and second, with one out, J.T. coming up? Yeah, it’s frustrating. But as the game went on more things went on. It is what it is.”

An inning later, Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh both reached base with back-to-back to walks off of Rockies reliever Jake Bird. Edmundo Sosa grounded into a double play, but it looked like Marsh was safe at second, because Harold Castro’s foot didn’t seem to touch the bag. Bench coach Mike Calitri, who was serving as interim manager in Thomson’s absence, tried to challenge the call at second, but the umpires wouldn’t let him. For a while, it looked Calitri might get ejected, too, after getting into a heated argument with second base umpire Jeff Nelson. But he stayed in the game.

As Bird walked off the mound, he began slapping his glove and sticking his tongue out at the Phillies’ dugout. Bryce Harper charged out to confront him and his teammates followed. The bullpens emptied after that. Harper and Bird were both ejected from the game.

“I get emotion, I understand getting fired up after an inning and stuff like that, but once you make it about a team, or make it about yourself and the other team, that’s when I’ve got a problem with it,” Harper said. “You guys saw my reaction. I wasn’t very happy. He did what he did and after that he kind of flew away. Went into the dugout.

“He gestured ‘come on,’ but that was about it. I didn’t really see anything else. After that point I was just — I went out there just to go. J.T. was right behind me, Taijuan same thing. I appreciate my teammates for coming out with me and doing that. Heat of the moment, that kind of thing. But like I said, once we got out there, he kind of flew into the dugout and just went away and nobody really saw him after he did what he did.”

Schwarber said if Bird had kept that moment to himself, and looked towards his own dugout as he did those gestures, the situation likely wouldn’t have escalated. But instead, Bird looked into the Phillies dugout.

“Do I think it’s acceptable? No,” Schwarber said. “Everyone gets emotional, things like that, but I don’t think that was emotion coming out. That was more directed at someone in our dugout. I didn’t like it.”

Officiating aside, it was a frustrating day for the Phillies. They made two errors in the field — a throwing error from Trea Turner in the first inning, and a fielding error from Edmundo Sosa in the second inning. Nola wasn’t his sharpest, allowing four earned runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. The Phillies struck out 11 times against the Rockies’ pitching staff, managed just seven hits and squandered any opportunities they had to score runs. They went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position. They left 10 men on base.

