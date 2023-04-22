Nick Castellanos homers twice, Cristian Pache adds another as Phillies top Rockies

Entering Saturday’s game against the Rockies, Nick Castellanos had not hit a home run since Aug. 27, 2022. Cristian Pache had only four in his career. The Phillies have not hit many home runs in general, but it’s safe to say few expected a home run from Pache or Castellanos any time soon.

But this sport has a knack for the unpredictable. And in a 4-3 win on Saturday, it was Castellanos and Pache who gave the Phillies three badly needed long balls.

Castellanos gave them not one, but two. In the bottom of the second inning, he took a slider — a pitch against which he was batting .111 this season — and launched it 378 feet to the left-field seats. In the bottom of the sixth inning, he hit another slider for a home run, this one to left center. It was the 10th multi-homer game of Castellanos’ career.

He finished 3-for-4 after hitting a line-drive double in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was an encouraging sign from a player who looked lost at times last season. He saw his slugging percentage sink from .576 in 2021 to .389 in 2022, the second-lowest mark of his career. But he arrived this spring feeling recharged. He tried to simplify his approach at the plate, and the results were immediate. He was walking at a higher rate. He wasn’t swinging at pitches that he had fooled him in the past. He was hitting more doubles (10 through 84 at-bats, to be exact).

But on Saturday, Castellanos’ raw power started to show. It did for Pache, too, which was even more surprising.

In the bottom of the third inning, Pache hit the farthest ball of the day, a two-run home run that traveled 421 feet and landed in the bushes beyond center field. As he rounded first, he pointed his finger to the sky.

He had reason to celebrate. That home run — and the single that followed in the bottom of the fifth — were the results of hard work. Pache’s maximum exit velocity ranked in the 35th percentile in MLB in 2021, and the 45th in MLB in 2022. He has hit .165/.210/.253 for his career. When the Phillies traded for Pache in March, they did so for defense, not his bat.

But nevertheless, they saw upside. They also had faith in their hitting coach. Edmundo Sosa, who was acquired at the trade deadline last year, was known as a defense-first player, like Pache. But after a few weeks with Kevin Long, he became a totally different hitter. Sosa’s batting average in St. Louis was .189 in 2022. In Philadelphia, he hit .315. In 2023, he’s hitting .316.

» READ MORE: Phillies starter Ranger Suárez nears minor league assignment

Pache was always going to be more of a project for Long. The A’s, who traded Pache to the Phillies in March for pitcher Billy Sullivan, said they “ran out of time” to develop his offensive game. Pache’s ground ball rate was 50% in 2020, and kept creeping up, to 55% in 2021 and 58% in 2022.

Long quickly realized why. Pache was leaning forward at the plate, causing his bat path to veer down. He encouraged the center fielder to stay back, use his hips and lower body more, and keep his head still, so he could better see the pitches he faced.

The results weren’t immediate, but they showed on Saturday.