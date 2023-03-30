Cristian Pache’s defense made him worth a flier for Phillies, who think they can help him as a hitter

ARLINGTON, Texas — It’s easier to belly up to the blackjack table when you know someone who’s good at counting cards, which helps explain why the Phillies are taking a flier on Cristian Pache.

Pache came to the majors in 2020 as a touted prospect. But in 332 plate appearances, he has batted only .166/.218/.241. He was traded once already, and that was before the Phillies scooped him up Wednesday night from Oakland for minor-league reliever Billy Sullivan.

» READ MORE: Cristian Pache is a big name who gives the Phillies a small upgrade in a marginal role

”He has struggled offensively in his career,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thursday before opening day in Texas. “But if anybody has a club that can hopefully help him in being receptive to things it’s us with Kevin Long because he’s an outstanding hitting coach.”

Advertisement

Long has as much input in the Phillies’ decision-making as possibly any hitting coach in baseball. Dombrowski said he didn’t consult Long before pulling off the trade, but Long has already dived into video of Pache’s at-bats.

Pache’s greatest value to the Phillies is his defense. And the Phillies may utilize him as a late-game replacement for Kyle Schwarber or Nick Castellanos. He also could start in center field against tough left-handed pitching, although Brandon Marsh is expected to play most of the time.

”Even if he doesn’t hit a lot, we just think he’s a help for us because of the defense that he plays,” Dombrowski said. “Right now, the big key is that we know he’s an outstanding defensive outfielder, so for us, he’s a real good complement to what we have with our ball club.”

Pache is expected to join the Phillies before Saturday’s game against the Rangers. They will have to make a roster move at that time. Reserve outfielder Dalton Guthrie is likely to be optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley.