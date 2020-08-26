Both of Roman Quinn’s parents come from athletic backgrounds, so a family gathering often becomes a debate.
“We have a history of track stars, basketball players, football players. We have a variety of athletes,” Quinn said. “It’s always guys sharing their stories of who was the best athlete. We always go back and forth with them.”
At the next family party, Quinn could own a title good enough to finish any argument: fastest man in baseball.
He entered Wednesday as the major-league leader in sprint speed, a statistic by StatCast to measure a player’s speed on the base paths. His 30.4-feet-per-second is the fastest in baseball and slightly faster than his 30.1-feet-per second from 2019.
“That means a lot,” Quinn said. “That’s one thing that you always care about being a speedster, where you rank among the fastest in the league. That’s a pretty cool stat.”
Quinn credits his improved speed this season to being roughly five pounds lighter than he was in 2019.
“I honestly do feel like I’m a little faster,” said Quinn, who weighs between 170 and 173 pounds.
It has been well documented that Quinn’s career has been slowed by injuries. He has yet to play a full season since the Phillies drafted him in 2011. He’s had a strained groin, torn quadriceps, torn Achilles tendon, strained elbow, torn ligament in his middle finger, concussion, and broken toe.
But now he’s healthy, and through the season’s first 25 games Quinn has provided the Phillies with a glimpse at what his speed can bring.
He’s 5-for-5 this season on stolen bases, has twice reached on a bunt single, and has a 75% extra-base-taken percentage, meaning Quinn has moved an extra base as a runner on a single or double on 75 percent of the times he had the chance to do so.
“It’s as good as I’ve seen,” Joe Girardi said of Quinn’s speed. “I’ve seen some very fast players. One of the guys that comes to mind is when I was playing in Colorado. Deion Sanders hit an inside-the-park home run, and I think he could’ve gotten back to second base. And he was tip-toeing as he was going around third base. I’ve seen some guys with great speeds, but his measures up against everyone.”
“He offers a dimension that creates a lot of havoc and creates problems for defense. I love having that.”
Quinn scored on Tuesday night by reaching on a bunt, stealing second, and then charging home on a grounder with the infield in. A week earlier, Quinn scored the winning run with a perfectly-executed slide. Not only does Quinn have speed, but he knows how to utilize it. FanGraphs’ baserunning metric lists him as the sixth-most valuable baserunner in baseball.
“I feel like the whole nine years I’ve been with the Phillies, I’ve been learning and growing to know when to use my speed in different situations, whether that’s a bunt or a stolen base,” Quinn said. “I put in a lot of work. I’m always reading scouting reports. [First base coach Paco Figueroa] will always send me, especially starting pitchers, their times to the plate and their pick-off move before the game. He also lets me know that when I’m on first base. I’m always aware and trying to utilize stuff like that during the game.”
The Phillies knew they would likely need more runs Tuesday night when they entered the seventh inning with a two-run lead for their bullpen to protect. So Quinn bunted the second pitch he saw from Wander Suero, knowing the righthander mostly throws cutters and believing he could bunt against it.
Quinn beat the throw to first and then waited for Suero’s high leg kick, thinking back to the scouting report he read that afternoon from Figueroa. Quinn took off for his second steal of the night. He moved to third on a passed ball, and the infielders shifted in. Third-base coach Dusty Wathan told him he was running on contact.
“So I was trying to get the best jump possible,” Quinn said. “Usually in those types of plays I’m always moving my feet. I’m flinching on the swing. I’m making my momentum go toward home plate. Everything played out perfectly. We got the job done.”
Quinn got a perfect jump on the grounder Andrew McCutchen hit to shortstop, sprinted home, and slid safety to beat the strong throw by shortstop Trea Turner. He used his legs to create a run. The sequence was a perfect peek at what a healthy Quinn looks like. And it gave Quinn one more thing to brag about to his family.
“I’m just out there playing and reacting,” Quinn said. “Then once I get in the dugout, my teammate s will look at me like, ‘Did you really just do that?’ Then it kind of hits me. It’s a blessing to have speed, and I’m thankful for it. Thankful to my parents for it, too.”
The Phillies traded lefthander Austin Davis to Pittsburgh for a player to be named later and cash considerations. Davis had been designated for assignment last week. … Spencer Howard will start Thursday’s series finale against Washington righthander Max Scherzer.