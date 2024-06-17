Phillies send Johan Rojas to triple A to make room for Trea Turner

Johan Rojas’ turn as the Phillies’ center fielder is over.

For now, at least.

With star shortstop Trea Turner ready to return from the injured list, the Phillies optioned Rojas to triple A, a move that crystalized in recent days and was announced before Monday night’s series opener against the Padres at Citizens Bank Park.

Rojas, 23, is batting .235/.271/.295 for a .566 OPS that ranks 199th among 208 major leaguers with at least 190 plate appearances. He hasn’t gotten an extra-base hit since May 10. He has been picked off three times. And his defense has been a notch below his typically elite level.

It’s evident, then, that a return to the minors could be beneficial for Rojas’ development. But it also raises questions about the Phillies’ strategy before the trade deadline, still six weeks away.

When Rojas made the team out of spring training, the Phillies were willing to trade below-average offense from the No. 9 spot in the order for brilliant center field defense. But Rojas has recorded only two outs above average, according to Statcast, one fewer than seldom-used backup Cristian Pache.

The Phillies also are playing without star catcher J.T. Realmuto, who had surgery last week to remove torn cartilage from his right knee and isn’t expected to return until after the All-Star break. Without his bat in the lineup, the Phillies need more offense from other positions, notably $20 million-per-year right fielder Nick Castellanos (.609 OPS) but also in center.

Contractually, Rojas can be optioned to triple A, unlike Pache and fellow outfielder David Dahl, both of whom would likely be claimed off waivers if they were designated for assignment. Pache has a similar skill set to Rojas and is batting only .219/.311/.297 in 74 plate appearances.

Like most teams, though, the Phillies value their depth and didn’t want to risk losing Pache as a reserve outfielder.

Brandon Marsh is expected to get most of the at-bats in center, with Dahl and righty-hitting Whit Merrifield splitting time in left field. Marsh has struggled this season and throughout his career against left-handed pitching. The Phillies could run a platoon in center field, too, with Pache starting against lefties.

But Marsh, who returned Saturday from a strained right hamstring, is among the top defensive left fielders in baseball and only average in center. It’s conceivable, then, that Rojas will return to the majors later in the season.

Last year, after only a few weeks after calling up Rojas from double A, the Phillies decided their best alignment included his defense in center field and scrapped a plan to acquire a righty-hitting outfielder at the trade deadline.

But by sending down Rojas now, the Phillies also appear to be signaling that they intend to shop for outfield help. Given the historically poor production from outfielders across the league, it figures to be a seller’s market. If the White Sox move center fielder Luis Robert Jr., they could bring back a big prospect haul. The Angels’ Taylor Ward, Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr., Nationals’ Lane Thomas, and perhaps the Rays’ Randy Arozarena could also be available.

Entering the week, the Phillies ranked 27th in the majors in OPS from outfielders (.625), including 20th in left field (.673) and 27th in center (.575).