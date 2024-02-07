Phillies claim pitcher Max Castillo; outfielder Simon Muzziotti designated for assignment

The Phillies claimed right-handed pitcher Max Castillo off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. As a corresponding move, outfielder Simon Muzziotti was designated for assignment.

Castillo, 24, signed as an international free agent with the Blue Jays in 2015. He has a 5.43 ERA in parts of two big-league seasons (21 games) with the Blue Jays and Royals and a 4.04 ERA in 136 minor league games. He was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox in early January. He posted a 4.58 ERA with triple-A Omaha in 2023.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Castillo brings more flexibility to the Phillies’ pitching staff. He has a minor league option remaining and has experience pitching out of a big-league bullpen and rotation.

Muzziotti, 25, is coming off a strong season at triple-A Lehigh Valley but was blocked in center field by Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas. He posted a .296/.358/.404 slash line with with seven home runs in 124 games at Lehigh Valley last season.