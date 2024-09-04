Nick Nelson is back with the Phillies, and he brings a new knuckleball with him

TORONTO — When right-handed reliever Nick Nelson arrived in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon, Brian Kaplan approached him with a question. For the last few years, Nelson would throw a knuckleball when he played catch. But since June, he’s been throwing it in minor league games.

Kaplan asked if he would throw it in the big leagues.

“I said, ‘Sure, why not?’” Nelson said.

Now, the reliever has an opportunity. On Wednesday afternoon, the Phillies recalled him from triple-A Lehigh Valley and sent down pitcher Tyler Phillips. People are curious to see what the knuckleball looks like in action.

“I want to see it,” said manager Rob Thomson. “They got that guy out in San Diego who does the same thing, [Matt] Waldron. So, it’s a different pitch, people don’t see it anymore. So I’d like to him throw it, see how well he does with it.”

Nelson was designated for assignment on Aug. 11 and outrighted to Lehigh Valley on Aug. 13. He’s posted a 5.40 ERA in three big-league games this season, and a 6.30 ERA in 31 games at Lehigh Valley with 39 strikeouts and 25 walks.

Those numbers don’t jump off the page at first glance but they improved of late. Since he returned to triple A, Nelson has pitched to a 0.96 ERA (9⅓ innings). He credits the knuckleball with helping him keep hitters off balance.

Triple A pitching coach Ryan Buchter encouraged Nelson to begin throwing it in June.

“I borderline thought he was messing around, to be honest with you,” Nelson said. “I was really shocked when he asked me what my thoughts were on throwing it in a game. But I was all for it.”

It’s not a pitch he throws with frequency, which helps make it effective. The separation between the knuckleball (79-81 mph) and his four-seam fastball (94 mph) and his sinker (93 mph) help, too.

“I think having velocity separation more important now than it ever has been,” said Kaplan, the Phillies’ assistant pitching coach/director of pitching development. “You see that with some of Ranger [Suárez]’s curveballs. You see it just in general across the league.

“It’s hard to be on 99 mph-plus but also be prepared for 75 mph. So, I think that gap is helpful. And you throw in the unpredictability of the movement and that helps too.”

The knuckleball is so unpredictable that even the pitcher doesn’t really know where it’s going.

“They just set it in motion towards the plate and it kind of makes its mind up towards the way there,” Kaplan said. “I think the challenging part is figuring out how to use it, when to use it, and how to kind of control it. But he’s continued to work at it. There’s been days where it hasn’t been great and days where it’s been good, but he’s still excited about it.”

It could be something, and it could be nothing, but the Phillies are curious. At the bare minimum, it should allow for some entertaining reactions.

“I don’t remember who it was, but I threw one to a lefty, and he kind of turned to the dugout and was like, ‘What was that?’” Nelson said with a grin. “I guess it wasn’t in the report yet.”

Extra bases

Alec Bohm, who has now missed five straight games with left hand soreness, did some defensive work on the field on Wednesday. He took dry swings (swings without making contact with the ball) on Tuesday … Thomson said there isn’t a concrete plan for how the Phillies will handle the No. 5 spot in the rotation. A bullpen game is an option but unlikely.

