Phillies decline Scott Kingery’s option, making him a free agent

The Scott Kingery era is over.

Six seasons after the Phillies signed Kingery for $24 million, 17 months after he last appeared in a major league game, 901 days since his last big league at-bat, the team made the fully expected move of declining its $13 million option on his contract for 2024. Kingery received a $1 million buyout and became a free agent.

And so, a Phillies career that began amid bold headlines and a festive news conference ended with a 12-word tweet at 5:50 p.m. on a Friday.

One of the most hyped prospects in modern Phillies history, with a catchy nickname (remember “Scotty Jetpax?”) and opposing scouts who compared him to Dustin Pedroia, Kingery wound up being one of the biggest busts. He batted .229/.280/.387 with 62 doubles, 30 homers, 96 RBIs, 25 stolen bases, and 320 strikeouts in 1,127 plate appearances over 325 games for the team.

Kingery, 29, came up as a second baseman, but the Phillies tried to capitalize on his versatility. As a rookie in 2018, he made starts at five positions and saw time at six. There were times when the organization viewed him as a future second baseman, shortstop, and even center fielder.

In 2019, Kingery was batting .292/.344/.545 with 11 homers at the All-Star break. But he slumped badly down the stretch, the product of shoulder injuries that required surgery and an uppercut swing that led to soaring strikeout rates. It was the beginning of a two-year cliff-dive that ended with Kingery getting demoted to triple A in the spring of 2021 and eventually designated for assignment.

Kingery made a push for a spot on the Phillies’ bench before this season but was at a disadvantage because he was no longer on the 40-man roster. He spent the season in triple A, batting .244/.325/.400 with 13 doubles and 24 stolen bases in 117 games.