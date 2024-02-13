Phillies add pitchers Kaleb Ort and David Buchanan before first workout of spring

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One day before the first workout for pitchers and catchers, the Phillies’ roster continued to churn in the quest to add pitching depth.

The Phillies claimed reliever Kaleb Ort off waivers, the team announced Tuesday, and added him to the 40-man roster. Additionally, they agreed to a minor-league deal with right-hander David Buchanan, who pitched for the Phillies in 2014-15.

Ort, a 32-year-old righty, has bounced around waivers this winter, from the Mariners to the Marlins and now the Phillies. He posted a 6.26 ERA and had 24 strikeouts in 23 innings for the Red Sox last season. But Ort can be optioned to the minors.

To create a 40-man roster spot for Ort, the Phillies designated recently signed infielder Diego Castillo for assignment.

Buchanan, 34, spent the last seven seasons overseas (2017-19 in Japan, 2020-23 in Korea) after posting a 5.01 ERA in two years with the Phillies in the initial stages of their rebuilding effort. He will attend major-league camp as a nonroster invitee.

Righty reliever Andrew Bellatti and outfielder Simon Muzziotti also will be in major-league camp. They were removed from the 40-man roster last week but cleared waivers and were outrighted to triple A.