Phillies reinstate Weston Wilson, send Buddy Kennedy back to Lehigh Valley

Phillies utility player Weston Wilson was reinstated from the paternity list on Wednesday, the team announced.

Wilson will be available for Wednesday’s series finale against the Astros. To clear room for Wilson’s return on the Phillies’ 26-man roster, infielder Buddy Kennedy was optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Kennedy, a Millville native, did not appear in a game for the Phillies since he was called up on Monday. Kennedy’s grandfather Don Money played for the Phillies from 1968 to 1972.

In Wilson’s second stint with the Phillies this season, he has made 11 starts and has hit .421 with a 1.228 OPS. Wilson hit for the cycle on Aug. 15, becoming the first Phillies rookie to accomplish the feat.