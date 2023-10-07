Phillies add Michael Lorenzen to NLDS roster; Weston Wilson is out

ATLANTA — Michael Lorenzen is back on the Phillies’ roster.

After cutting back to 12 pitchers for the best-of-three wild-card miniseries, the Phillies recalibrated for the best-of-five divisional round against the Atlanta Braves’ juggernaut offense. They added Lorenzen and removed utilityman Weston Wilson, trimming back the bench to four players.

Wilson didn’t appear in the wild-card sweep of the Miami Marlins. The Phillies viewed his versatility as less necessary than the extra arm against a historic Braves offense that set a single-season record for slugging percentage (.501) and tied the 2019 Minnesota Twins’ mark of 307 homers.

» READ MORE: Murphy: The Braves are clearly in their own heads. Can the Phillies keep them there in a must-win Game 1?

Advertisement

The Phillies are hoping Lorenzen can get outs as a reliever. They acquired him at the trade deadline, and he pitched a no-hitter in his first home start on Aug. 9. Since then, he had an 8.01 ERA in nine appearances, including five starts, and was pulled from the starting rotation.

Here’s the full roster:

Pitchers (13): Left-handers – José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Ranger Suárez. Right-handers – Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker and Zack Wheeler.

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.

Infielders (5): Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott and Trea Turner.

Outfielders (6): Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas and Kyle Schwarber.