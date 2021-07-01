The Phillies will retire Roy Halladay’s number next month, more than a year after they were originally scheduled to honor the late Hall of Fame pitcher.

Fellow Hall of Famer Steve Carlton and Halladay’s former teammates Carlos Ruiz and Raul Ibanez will be part of the ceremony before the team’s game on Aug. 8 against the Mets.

The Phillies planned to retire Halladay’s No. 34 last May on the 10th anniversary of his perfect game, which was caught by Ruiz. But the season was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic so the Phillies waited until this summer to honor Halladay.

Halladay was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in July 2019, less than two years after he died in 2017 when the airplane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. The Phillies added him to their Wall of Fame in 2018.

He spent the final four seasons of his career with the Phillies where he won a Cy Young Award, pitched a perfect game and a postseason no-hitter, and made two National League All-Star teams. In those four years, Halladay went 55-29 with a 3.25 ERA and led all pitchers in complete games with 18.

He will be the 10th Phillies player to be honored above Ashburn Alley.

The Phillies will honor former team president David Montgomery on Aug. 6 for posthumously receiving the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award from the Baseball Hall of Fame. Manny Trillo, the second baseman for the 1980 World Champions, will be added Aug. 7 to the Wall of Fame.

Rained out

Thursday’s game against the Marlins was rained out and has been rescheduled as a doubleheader on July 16. The Phillies were going to start Matt Moore instead of Zach Eflin, who fell ill earlier this week. Eflin said he should be ready to pitch Saturday against San Diego. Zack Wheeler is scheduled to start Friday’s series opener against San Diego.

Feliz DFA’d

Neftalí Féliz waited four years to return to the majors, but his stay lasted just two games. The reliever was designated for assignment after two rough appearances this week when used in high-leverage situations.

Joe Girardi said he hopes Féliz clears waivers and remains with the organization.

“I still think that he has innings left in him,” Girardi said.

Féliz allowed a grand slam on Monday in Cincinnati after entering in the seventh inning with the Phillies ahead by two. On Wednesday, Féliz entered with the game tied in the fifth and left with the Phillies down three. The Phillies replaced Féliz on the roster with Brandon Kintzler, who was activated from the injured list.

Homer hat

The Phillies have celebrated home runs recently by wearing a Panama hat in the dugout after they circle the bases. Was it bad form for the Phillies to place the hat on Bryce Harper’s head on Wednesday night after hitting a solo homer in the seventh to cut the team’s deficit to four runs?

“No. I think in this game what you try and do is stay even-keeled and be the same everyday because there is so much failure in this game. It doesn’t bother me,” Girardi said. “People could look at it the other way. It’s an energizer. It gets people going. Everyone can look at it differently. It probably depends on your thoughts on things and life but I don’t have a problem with it.”

Extra bases

Scott Kingery was placed on the injured list at triple A with inflammation in his right shoulder. No longer on the 40-man roster, Kingery is hitting .181 through 23 games with Lehigh Valley. ... Adam Haseley (groin strain) is also on the injured list at triple A. ... Bryson Stott will represent the Phillies at the MLB Futures Game on July 11 in Colorado. ... Joe Girardi did not have an update on Ranger Suarez, who was unable to pitch Wednesday night due to back spasms.