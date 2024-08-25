Garrett Stubbs records four hits in 11-3 win over the Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Garrett Stubbs has one of the more difficult jobs in baseball. He backs up a starting catcher, in J.T. Realmuto, who rarely get a day off. It’s hard to get much offensive rhythm with only a few at-bats a week. But despite that, Stubbs has been holding his own this year.

He’s found ways to get on base, whether it’s a walk or a bunt, but he exceeded all expectations in Sunday’s 11-3 win. Stubbs began his day with a triple down the line in the third, hit a bunt single in the fourth, a line drive double to left field in the sixth, and a single to right in the eighth.

He finished his day 4-for-4 with one hit-by-pitch, just one home run short of the cycle. Sunday marked the first four-hit game of his career.

Stubbs’ hits weren’t the hardest-hit, or the deepest-hit, but they made a real impact. After his triple, he scored on a Kyle Schwarber double in the next at-bat. His double in the sixth drove in a run. Schwarber drove him home again, in the sixth, and Stubbs’ single in the eighth put him in a position to score when Bryce Harper lined a double to right field a few at-bats later.

It was the perfect encapsulation of what’s gone right for this offense over the past two games. There were contributions up and down the lineup. Royals starter Seth Lugo wasn’t sharp, and the Phillies took advantage of it. Every hitter in the starting lineup recorded at least one hit; five of them recorded multiple hits.

» READ MORE: Meet the pitching prospects the Phillies got in the Gregory Soto trade: Seth Johnson and Moisés Chace

The bottom of the lineup, in particular, really shined.

Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas, and Stubbs went a combined 8-for-11 on Sunday afternoon. After tacking on two runs in the third and one run in the fourth, the Phillies continued to add on throughout the game. They tacked on five runs in the eighth, with Harper’s RBI double, a two-RBI single from Alec Bohm, and a two-run home run from Nick Castellanos.

It was the second straight game in which the Phillies have scored double-digit runs, setting a good tone for their upcoming homestand against the Astros and the Braves.

The extra insurance run was more than enough for starter Kolby Allard, who was called up from triple A on Sunday morning. Manager Rob Thomson said he’d hoped Allard would go at least five or six innings, and he did that, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with no walks and five strikeouts over five frames.

Reliever Jose Ruiz allowed a solo home run to MJ Melendez in the sixth, but the bullpen didn’t allow any more damage from there. None of the Phillies’ pitchers allowed a walk on Sunday.