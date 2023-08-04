Phillies’ lead slips away twice in 7-5 loss to Kansas City Royals

Trea Turner is five months into his first season with the Phillies. He has 10 more years to go. This marriage, for better or for worse, in success and in struggle, is only just beginning.

And so, at the start of a 10-game homestand Friday night, a lively crowd — 36,510 strong — enacted a sports-talk radio campaign to support the $300 million shortstop through the worst slump of his life. Before Turner’s at-bats, the fans rose and gave him an ovation.

Swell. Nice gesture, too.

But Philadelphia is still a bottom-line sports town. And the bottom line, after a 7-5 loss to a Royals team that is 36-75 and on pace to drop 109 games, is that none of the Phillies stars is doing nearly enough.

Turner, who snapped an 0-for-17 skid by punching an RBI single to right field in the sixth inning, is the most glaring example. But he’s far from the lone culprit.

It’s Aaron Nola, who coughed up a pair of two-run leads by giving up two more home runs. In 23 starts, he has allowed 26 long balls, most among National League pitchers and one shy of his single-season career-high.

And it’s Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto, who combined to go 0-for-8 with two strikeouts.

It’s even Bryce Harper, batting .290 and reaching base at a .383 clip but stuck on five home runs. He came to the plate as the tying run in the ninth inning and grounded into a game-ending double play.

And still, the Phillies (59-51) have the second-best record in the National League since June 1.

Imagine if their stars were starring.

Once again, most of the Phillies’ big hits came from their youngest players. Bryson Stott doubled to start the fourth and sixth innings and scored both times, the first coming on a two-run double by rookie center fielder Johan Rojas. Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh notched two hits apiece.

» READ MORE: Phillies send Rule 5 righty Noah Song back to the Red Sox

Nola labored through five innings, then came undone in the sixth. He gave up a massive, second-deck homer to Michael Massey to cut the Phillies’ lead to 4-3, then allowed a one-out double to Edward Olivares and walked MJ Melendez.

On came reliever Yunior Marte, who allowed a game-tying RBI double to Freddy Fermin and a two-run single to Dairon Blanco, turning the cheers for Turner into boos for the rest of the team.

For a second consecutive start against a noncontending team, Nola flopped. A week earlier, he was unable to complete five innings in Pittsburgh. This time, he didn’t make it out of the sixth. He was charged with five runs on eight hits, hoisting his ERA to 4.58.

Maybe the fans can give him a standing ovation before his next start.

Turner cashed in on what could’ve been a feel-good night with his RBI single. But the Phillies were unable to complete a comeback, losing for the fourth time in seven games.