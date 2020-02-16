CLEARWATER, Fla.— Multiple Phillies sources indicated Sunday that Ruben Amaro Jr. is on the verge of accepting a job as a studio analyst with NBC Sports Philadelphia. The job would likely entail him working as a pregame and postgame analyst during the team’s telecasts.
Amaro, 55, served as Phillies general manager from 2009 through early September 2015 before being fired by Andy MacPhail, who was just starting his tenure as team president at the time. Amaro also spent 10 seasons as an assistant general manager with the Phillies under GMs Ed Wade and Pat Gillick and five seasons as a player.
After leaving the Phillies, he worked for two seasons as a first-base coach with the Boston Red Sox and one season with the New York Mets. In 2019, he worked as a special adviser to Mets first-year general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and he was offered a chance to return in that role at the end of the season.
Amaro declined that offer because he wanted to pursue other opportunities and he also made it known that his heart was still with Philadelphia and the Phillies. He will not be working for the Phillies, but in his role with NBC Sports Philadelphia he will once again be watching the team quite often. Amaro is also expected to begin a weekly gig on WIP-FM (94.1) and made a recent appearance on the station.