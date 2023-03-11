Phillies shut down Rule 5 pitcher Noah Song with back tightness

The Phillies have shut down Rule 5 pick Noah Song with back tightness, the team announced on Saturday. Song said he started feeling tightness over the past few days. He was supposed to throw a bullpen on Friday but did not out of caution.

Song, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, had not pitched in three years prior to the Phillies picking him in the Rule 5 draft in December. Because of that lack of build-up, he will not be ready to start the season. As of now, the 25-year-old Song is on the military list and will remain there until opening day. He can be placed on the injured list once the season begins. Because he is a Rule 5 pick, he needs to be on the active roster for at least 90 days (not including rehabilitation time or time spent on the injured list).

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Song looked “comfortable” when he did pitch off a mound earlier this spring. He said his delivery looked good and he had a good feel for all of his pitches.