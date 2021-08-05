WASHINGTON — The best show in baseball is set to come to Philadelphia next season.

And Mike Trout may be there, too.

Shohei Ohtani, Trout, and the Los Angeles Angels are slated to visit the Phillies for an interleague series on June 3-5, 2022, according to the schedule released Wednesday by Major League Baseball. It would mark the first time the Phillies will face Ohtani, the slugging-pitching sensation. Trout, a South Jersey native, played two games at Citizens Bank Park in 2014.

The Phillies are due to open the season March 31 in Houston. The home opener is set for April 8 against the Oakland Athletics.

But the schedule is contingent on the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players union and the avoidance of a work stoppage that could result from a contentious back and forth. The current CBA expires on Dec. 1.

Other highlights from the Phillies’ 2022 schedule include interleague trips to Seattle (May 9-11) and Toronto (July 12-13). The rival New York Mets and Atlanta Braves make their usual three trips to Citizens Bank Park. The Mets will be in town April 11-13, May 5-8, and Aug. 19-21; the Braves visit June 28-30, July 25-27, and Sept. 22-25.

The home finale is scheduled for Sept. 25 against the Braves, while the last game of the season is set for Oct. 2 at Washington.