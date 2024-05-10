A June Phillies game will start before noon, making it the earliest ever at Citizens Bank Park. Here’s why.

If you’re looking for the Phillies’ June 23 game — their Sunday series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks — you won’t find it on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It’s not going to be on Apple TV+ either, or on FOX, or ESPN, or even MLB Network. And before you ask, they’re not going back to broadcasting games on Facebook.

The game will reportedly be available through the Roku Channel app, a free streaming service available through smart devices. MLB is nearing an agreement with Roku TV to take over an exclusive Sunday morning game package. Those games previously aired on Peacock.

Fans do not need to have a Roku television to watch the game. The Roku Channel app is available on all smart televisions and devices, so as long as you can download the app or access the Roku Channel website, you can watch the game for free.

With the new TV destination comes a new start time — 11:35 a.m. The game will be the earliest ever at Citizens Bank Park in its 20 years as the home of the Phillies, over an hour before the next earliest this season, a 12:35 p.m. start time against the Yankees. If you that’s early, the game will be an 8:35 a.m. start for D’Backs fans.

That won’t be the only streaming-exclusive game in the series. Cole Hamels’ retirement game on June 21 will air on Apple TV+, so fans looking to watch the full NLCS rematch series will need to watch the games on three separate channels, with Saturday’s game airing on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

