How do the Phillies snap out of it? They’re opting for patience over ‘gimmicks’

Longtime manager Joe Maddon once brought a magician to the Chicago Cubs’ clubhouse to lighten things up during an extended slump.

It was one of several gimmicks the irreverent Maddon employed over his career to keep his players loose. He once also hosted a petting zoo at Wrigley Field — a rookie Kyle Schwarber got to hold a baby snow leopard — and hired a clown to come to the field during spring training.

Advertisement

The Phillies are in the midst of a four-game slide, have dropped five straight series, and their stars have been slumping badly. But don’t expect any similar stunts during their upcoming West Coast road trip, which begins Friday in Seattle. It’s not really Rob Thomson’s style.

» READ MORE: It’s time for a West Coast reset after Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Yankees swept Bryce Harper and the Phillies

Thomson spent five seasons working on Joe Torre’s coaching staff on the Yankees, and learned a different approach from him. In skids like this, he mainly tries to provide a steadying, even-keeled presence to his players.

“With this group, it’s such an experienced club, I don’t think gimmicks really do much for them,” Thomson said. “I think it’s more just keep pushing them, and keep staying calm, and let them do their thing.”

The team isn’t outwardly panicking, either. As the top half of the lineup fails to produce and the losses pile up, the common refrain from the players is that it’s all part of the game.

“It’s baseball. It’s the way kind of the game works,” said Bryce Harper, who is in a career-worst 1-for-30 slump. “But like I said, we don’t want to play the game that way. But we’re a really good team and we got really good players in here, and we just gotta keep going.”

Thomson thought Harper might be getting close to breaking out on Monday, when he lofted some deep fly balls to the outfield in a 14-4 loss to the Yankees. But he went hitless in the two games after that and struck out three times. His batting average has fallen from .292 to .274 during his slump.

“I’m excited to turn the page to August,” Harper said. “I think probably a couple other guys are as well.”

» READ MORE: Austin Hays thinks the Phillies are just missing ‘that one big hit’

One of those other guys is likely Trea Turner, who was 2-for-23 on the homestand. When he was asked to pinpoint what hasn’t been working for him at the plate lately, Turner replied “everything.” Thomson gave him a day off for Wednesday’s series finale against the Yankees, hoping the extra rest would give him an opportunity to reset.

But even with his own and his teammates’ struggles, Turner said it hasn’t yet reached the point where the Phillies need to call a closed-door meeting to get things out in the open.

“Those things are for when guys are being lazy or you have a bad culture, you’re not working, you’re not putting work, and we don’t do those things,” Turner said. “We work our [butts] off, and we’re in the cage. We’re out in the field. We’re doing all sorts of things. It’s just we’re playing bad, that’s what it comes down to.”

Austin Hays has a unique point of view on the Phillies’ struggles. He was not a part of their historic start to the season, and observed it from afar on the Orioles. Then, he joined the team during its worst stretch of the year after being acquired on July 26. And Hays doesn’t think the Phillies need to overreact.

“I just got here. I’m learning the philosophy and I’m learning team approaches on the offensive side of the ball,” Hays said. “But I don’t think there’s anything to hit the panic button, guys who need to make drastic changes. I think guys are right there.

“And it happens quick. It turns around quick, and then you get on a roll. And I think that’s where this team is right now. I think they’re right there. We’re right there.”

For what it’s worth, the Cubs swept their very next series after the magician’s visit in 2015 and made it to the National League Championship Series. But the Phillies believe the key to solving their current problems is something much simpler than a rabbit in a hat: patience.

» READ MORE: Murphy: The trade deadline was never going to save the Phillies. But here are some thoughts, anyway.