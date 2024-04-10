Brandon Marsh’s ‘great at-bats’ continue as the Phillies win their series over the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Brandon Marsh knew it when he saw it.

All day Wednesday, the Cardinals pitched him away. They struck him out in the first inning on a slider off the plate. In the fourth, he grounded out on a middle-away fastball. And the first three pitches that he saw in the sixth were away, the last clipping the outside corner for a called strike.

So, when Marsh got yet another pitch in the same location, he pounced.

» READ MORE: J.T. Realmuto back in the Phillies’ lineup a day after taking a ball to the throat

Advertisement

If 12 games aren’t enough to make a mountain out of the molehill of a start for most Phillies hitters, it’s also premature to declare that their 26-year-old left fielder is poised for a breakthrough season. For now, then, just add his tie-breaking single in an eventual 4-3 victory in the rain in St. Louis to the growing evidence that it may be so.

“He’s really coming on,” manager Rob Thomson said before the Phillies completed a 4-2 road trip, explaining why he nudged Marsh up two spots in the batting order to No. 6. “He’s just giving it great at-bats.”

To wit: After the first two runners reached in the sixth inning, Marsh took what reliever Andre Pallante gave him, notably a fastball on the outside corner, and went with it. He flipped a single inside the third-base bag and down the left-field line to score J.T. Realmuto from second base.

Despite missing the first half of spring training after arthroscopic knee surgery, Marsh has hit safely in all but one of his nine starts and might even merit a few more, perhaps against left-handed pitchers. (Circle back over the weekend, when the Phillies face Pirates lefties Bailey Falter and Marco Gonzalez at Citizens Bank Park.)

But on a day when the Phillies didn’t have an extra-base hit, Marsh’s cue shot against Pallante and Nick Castellanos’ ensuing RBI single the other way to right field qualified as the biggest of their eight singles in the rubber match of the three-game series.

“He didn’t get many at-bats in spring training, and it didn’t affect him at all,” Thomson said of Marsh. “He’s so athletic. Ever since we got him [at the 2022 trade deadline], they spread out [his stance] and got him into his legs. Now he’s starting to pull the ball, too.”

» READ MORE: A struggling Johan Rojas says he’s been ‘a little shy’ at the plate. He broke out Monday night against the Cardinals.

The game began in a drizzle and conditions worsened through the day. The grounds crew at Busch Stadium dumped bags of diamond dry on the infield, which nearly reached Game 5 of the 2008 World Series-level proportions. (Google it, kids.)

Realmuto was back behind the plate for the Phillies 15 hours after taking a dirt-diving curveball off the throat under his mask. With two out in the first inning, he hit a fly ball to center field that Victor Scott II seemed to lose in the rain. It fell for a two-base error and enabled Kyle Schwarber to score the first run.

One batter later, Alec Bohm drove in Realmuto from second base with a single to center field.

Aaron Nola gave up solo home runs to Iván Herrera in the second inning and Brendan Donovan in the third. But Nola allowed only one other hit, sidestepped three walks, and completed six innings for the first time in three starts.

The bullpen finished it off, with Matt Strahm, Gregory Soto, and Jeff Hoffman passing the baton for the final nine outs.