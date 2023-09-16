Phillies overcome Bryce Harper’s ejection, errors and testing of the bullpen to beat Cardinals, 5-4

ST. LOUIS — The Phillies survived an ugly game on Friday night, committing two errors by the fifth inning and losing Bryce Harper to an ejection early, to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 5-4 in the opener of their three-game series.

In the fourth inning, Cristian Pache fielded a ground ball in left field, and instead of throwing to first, he threw it between first and the mound. Alec Bohm had to run on the grass to catch it on a bounce.

Edmundo Sosa made a handful of misplays at third base that didn’t qualify as errors, but certainly didn’t do any favors for starter Aaron Nola.

And, as if the Phillies needed any more defensive issues, in the sixth inning, the Cardinals’ Masyn Winn hit a liner straight at shortstop Trea Turner that ricocheted off his glove. It was Turner’s second error of the night and his 20th error of the season. He’s tied with the Nationals’ CJ Abrams for most shortstop errors in the National League.

The Phillies lost Harper in the third inning when he was ejected by home plate umpire Alex Tosi. He appeared to be frustrated with Tosi’s second strike call, which was far out of the zone. Harper swung and missed on the next pitch to strike out and threw his bat and helmet before saying something to Tosi, who ejected him from the game.

Nola, who has historically fared well against the Cardinals, struggled as he pitched deeper into his outing. He allowed just one hit through his first two innings, on 24 pitches, but in the third, he started to spiral. He allowed a walk, a single, and back-to-back RBI singles before Bryson Stott and Turner turned a double play to stop the bleeding.

In the fourth, he allowed a single, committed a throwing error to put runners on first and third, and allowed the sacrifice fly to Pache. He was pulled with two outs in the fifth after allowing two hits with two outs. He needed 97 pitches to get through those 4⅔ innings, allowing seven hits, three runs (two earned). It was the third straight outing in which Nola has been unable to pitch past the fifth.

It was a strange outing for a pitcher who has been known to eat innings and induce whiffs. Nola did neither of those things on Friday. The last time he faced the Cardinals, on Aug. 27, he racked up nine strikeouts in seven innings. On Friday, he only struck out one batter, Paul Goldschmidt, and he didn’t do it until the fifth.

They were able to grind out in a win in spite of a few sloppy plays. The Phillies got to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Harper fielder’s choice drove in Turner, and Nick Castellanos hit a three-run home run, his 24th of the season.

They added another run in the sixth, when Sosa hit a double and J.T. Realmuto drove him in with an RBI single. It seemed like it was going to be a relatively uneventful for the night for the bullpen. Matt Strahm, Jeff Hoffman, and Seranthony Domínguez combined for 2⅓ innings of no-hit ball, allowing just one walk.

But in the eighth inning, Craig Kimbrel got to two outs only to allow three straight walks to load the bases. He struck out Alec Burleson to end the inning, but it was the most walks he’s allowed in an outing all season.

Jose Alvarado came in for the ninth, and again, Sosa’s defense proved to be costly. Alvarado allowed a single and a walk to put runners at first and second with no outs. Tyler O’Neill grounded into a force out, and Sosa stepped on third base rather than throwing to second for the double play.

Walker grounded into another forceout in the next at-bat, when Turner fielded a grounder and threw it to Stott, who caught Turner’s throw only by stretching him into a split to keep his foot on the bag.

Tommy Edman followed with a single to score Juniel Querecuto from third. Alvarado allowed a walk to load the bases, but he struck out Lars Nootbaar to end the game.