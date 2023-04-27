Phillies pitching shines in 1-0 victory over the Mariners for third straight series win

If you didn’t know better, you would have thought another Phillies starting pitcher had gotten injured.

But Matt Strahm didn’t show any outward signs of distress in the sixth inning Thursday. And after manager Rob Thomson took the ball from him, the lefty hopped over the first-base line on his way off the field and chatted up several teammates in the dugout.

Here’s the thing: Strahm was cruising. He gave up two hits in 5⅓ innings and threw only 60 pitches against the Mariners on a day that Thomson said he was good for “probably 85 pitches, maybe 90, depending on how good it looks.”

Strahm looked better than good.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper’s pre-pitch routine has to change, but even he doesn’t know what it will look like yet.

But Thomson chose to put the game in the hands of the bullpen, fast becoming the Phillies’ biggest strength. And once again, it delivered. Seranthony Domínguez, Connor Brogdon, Gregory Soto, and Craig Kimbrel combined to get 11 outs in a 1-0 victory before 31,543 paying customers at Citizens Bank Park.

In eking out the rubber game against the Mariners, the Phillies won their third consecutive series and capped a 5-2 homestand against Seattle and Colorado. They also climbed back to the .500 mark, and at 13-13, headed out on a tough six-game road trip to Houston and Los Angeles.

And, you might want to grab a seat for this: When they get home, Bryce Harper may be ready to return to the lineup as a designated hitter.

Five months after undergoing an elbow ligament reconstruction, Harper is scheduled to see his surgeon, Neal ElAttrache, next week in Los Angeles. If ElAttrache clears Harper to begin a full-fledged sliding program, Harper could be ready to play in games shortly thereafter.

There will be time to discuss that. For now, consider the role that Strahm and the bullpen have played in keeping the Phillies afloat while Harper, No. 3 starter Ranger Suárez, and 20-year-old pitching phenom Andrew Painter are sidelined.

The Phillies signed Strahm to a two-year, $15 million contract in December to be part of the bullpen. But he shifted to the rotation three-quarters of the way through spring training and has turned into a five-inning version of Clayton Kershaw.

In five starts, Strahm has a 2.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 23⅓ innings. He hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any start. He hasn’t allowed any runs in three starts.

Strahm stymied the Mariners in several ways. He struck out the side in the first inning, rolled a ground-ball double play in a four-pitch fourth, and kept Seattle hitters guessing with a mixture of fastballs, cutters, sliders, and sinkers.

And after he turned over the ball, Domínguez, Brogdon, Soto, and Kimbrel combined to allow one hit and two walks. Kimbrel tossed his eighth consecutive scoreless appearance and recorded his 397th career save, more than all active pitchers.

» READ MORE: Can AI pitching technology help Bryce Harper return to the Phillies even sooner?

The Phillies scored the game’s only run in the second inning on a rally started by a familiar source and capped by an unexpected one. Nick Castellanos lined a single up the middle against tough-luck Mariners starter George Kirby and scored on a two-out single by Kody Clemens, who came off the bench for a rare start at first base in the matinee series finale.

‘Everyday Trea’ struggling

Trea Turner went 0-for-3 to cap a 4-for-29 homestand that left him with an underwhelming .273/.316/.400 batting line in 26 games. It’s actually better than the same point last season, when he was batting .250/.306/.350 for the Dodgers.

But Turner is chasing more pitches than usual, leading to a 23.9% strikeout rate that is well above his 18.2% career mark.

“Just keep running him out there because everybody goes through slumps at some point,” Thomson said. “Just got to trust that he’s going to come out of it. You know he is. History tells you that.”

Indeed, Turner rebounded from his slow start last year to finish at .298/.343/.466 with 21 homers and 27 stolen bases in 40 attempts.

But Turner has also started every game and leads the majors with 107 at-bats. Could he benefit from a day off?

“I don’t think it’s fatigue right now,” Thomson said. “When I think it’s fatigue, I’ll give him a day.”